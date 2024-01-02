Treasured by her family and her community, and a 1972 Post-Standard “Woman of Achievement,” Cynthia Dietz Tracy, 104, of Skaneateles and Syracuse, died on Dec. 25, 2023.

She was born on March 23, 1919, at the Memorial Hospital in Syracuse to Hugh Hamilton and Susan Taggart Goodhart, who named her after a gravestone they liked. Cynthia had fond memories of growing up with her adored baby brother David, and maternal grandmother, Ida (Mogee) Taggart, who lived with the family during her childhood. Cynthia attended Central High School in Syracuse before graduating from The Walnut Hill School in Natick, MA. She then studied history at Smith College and graduated with the class of 1940. In college Cynthia competed with the college’s synchronized swimming team and worked as a counselor at Camp Wyonegonic in Maine. Cynthia was a deeply caring person who believed in helping others, and this ethos, goodwill and deep respect for humanity guided her life.

Cynthia and her first husband Gerry Johnson Dietz met at a summer dance at the Skaneateles Country Club, and the two courted for over a year (and graduated from Yale and Smith, respectively) before marrying at Park Central Presbyterian Church in Syracuse on Dec. 21, 1940. The pair enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the world together while Gerry served as the president and chairman of the board of the R.E. Dietz Company.

Cynthia and Gerry soon started a family of their own, and their children meant the world to them. Sons Hugh and Michael joined the family, and twin daughters Susan and Cynthia followed shortly thereafter. The family enjoyed happy years on Burlingame Road in the Sedgwick neighborhood and summers on Skaneateles Lake: sailing, swimming and as members at the Skaneateles Country Club. Gerry passed away in 1993.

Cynthia knew the second love of her life, Charles (Ted) Sedgwick Tracy from childhood. When both were widowed, they reconnected and married at Park Central Presbyterian Church on March 19, 1994. They treasured their 16 years together and enjoyed rooting for hockey at Ted’s alma mater, Cornell, reading, traveling and hosting grandchildren and step-grandchildren during summers at the lake. Their grandchildren and great-grandchildren were their pride and joy, and they were extremely supportive, involved and loving grandparents to their large blended brood.

Cynthia found much joy in public service, especially at the Consortium for Children’s Services in Syracuse, which she helped found and where she served as a board member for many years. She was also active with the Park Central Presbyterian Church and her alma mater, Smith College, and served for 15 years on the board of the Huntington Family Center. She was also a member of the Corinthian and Century Clubs in Syracuse and of the Skaneateles Country Club.

Everyone who knew Cynthia knew she was a keen bridge player and an avid reader. Cynthia would often ask visitors and friends what books they’d read recently, and she read three newspapers every day – and had opinions on topics and issues big and small. Cynthia’s curiosity, thirst for knowledge and capacity to listen and remember details about friends’ and families’ lives remained constant throughout her long and fruitful life.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, her brother David (Elizabeth Covington) Goodhart, her brothers-in-law Robert (Ann Espe) Dietz III, John (Julia Grant) Dietz, and sister-in-law Olga (John) Turner. Cynthia is survived by sons Hugh (Ginger Dunlap-Dietz) Dietz, Michael (Fouad) Dietz, and daughters Susan (Harry) Larsen and Cynthia Dietz, grandchildren Benjamin (Marcella) and Isaac (Jessica) Dietz, Cecelia, Virginia, Peter (Susan), Lincoln (Emma), Joseph (Anjulina) Larsen, and great-grandchildren Campbell, Harper, Iris and Albert Dietz and Helen, Phoebe, Moses, Mason and Eliza Larsen, as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. She was also stepmother and step-grandmother to the Tracy family: children Elizabeth (David) Hayes, Kathryn Tracy, Charles (Teri) Tracy, Anne (Barry Sumners) Tracy, grandchildren Timothy and Ann Elizabeth (Heather) Hayes, Kathryn (John) Tracy Rizzi, Ani Tracy, Marty (Tara) Bayard Tracy, Kristen and Sarah Tracy-Wanck, Nicholas Tracy-Sumners and several great-grandchildren.

Services will be private. Donations to the Children’s Consortium of Syracuse or The Huntington Family Centers in Cynthia’s memory would be appreciated.

