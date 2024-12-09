The holiday season is upon us, and so is a new month of programs at Baltimore Woods Nature Center! Experience the beauty of the forest in the winter weather as you reconnect to nature at a Forest Therapy Walk, or find peace in The Woods at night during the Winter Solstice Hike. Baltimore Woods is the perfect place to de-stress this winter, and there is truly something for everyone.

December 13: Illustrating Climate Change 10:00-11:30am

Understanding climate change and taking effective action requires looking at it through an interdisciplinary lens, including science, the humanities, and art. We will share prompts about climate change with a focus on helping the planet and processing our thoughts and feelings through art. This workshop is not about any particular artistic style, instruction, or skill level, but rather a chance to express our ideas freely on paper and spark discussion in diverse ways. All art materials will be provided. Program is for adults. Cost: $6 members; $9 public. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/events/category/publicprograms/

December 14: Winter Farmers Market 10:00am-1:00pm

Visitors to the market will enjoy a diverse mix of local farm and artisanal food products from top regional producers. Held on the second Saturday of each month through April. Indoors with free parking. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Learn more at baltimorewoods.org/winter-farmers-market-at-baltimore-woods/

December 15: Forest Therapy Walk 1:00-3:00pm

Experience nature in a unique way on a guided Forest Therapy Walk throughout Baltimore Woods! Forest Therapy, also known as “forest bathing,” stems from a Japanese practice known as Shinrin Yoku. Led by June Leo-Randazzo, a Certified ANFT Forest Therapy Guide, this program invites participants to immerse themselves in nature and open their senses to the surroundings of the forest. This slow, mindful two-hour walk ends with a tea ceremony with wildcrafted tea foraged from the area and snacks. Cost: $30. Baltimore Woods is located at

4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/events/category/publicprograms/.

December 20: Winter Solstice Hike 7:00-8:30pm

The winter solstice, with only nine hours of sunlight during the day, transforms our world into a quiet moon-lit wonderland at night. While it can be easy to forget in the dark, the winter solstice is truly a night of beginnings. Come for a tranquil lantern-lit walk to discover and celebrate the

promise of longer days ahead. Program is for ages 8 and up. $6 members; $9 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/events/category/publicprograms/.

January 4: Literature and Nature Book Group 10:30am -12:00pm

Calling all nature-loving bookworms! The Literature & Nature Book Group at Baltimore Woods welcomes you to nourish and enhance your appreciation of the natural world with ongoing friendly discussions of great writing on that theme. Open to all interested adult members of the community, we will meet at the Interpretive Center (or outside if weather permits) one Saturday a month to delve into a reading of fiction or creative nonfiction chosen by participants. Our next meeting will take place on January 4 from 10:30 AM to Noon when we will be discussing Flight Behavior by Barbara Kingsolver. If reading more and connecting to nature are on your list of resolutions for 2025, this is the perfect opportunity to work toward your goals! Copies will be made available on reserve at the Marcellus Free Library. Program for adults and is facilitated by Todd Stregiel. Cost: Free. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/bookgroup/.