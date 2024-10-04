Central New York’s public communications organization, WCNY, has announced the premiere of “Balancing Act with John Katko,” a new political debate show.

The first episode of a six-episode pilot series aired on WCNY-TV on Oct. 4.

In a media landscape often polarized by extreme viewpoints on the right and on the left, “Balancing Act with John Katko” seeks to provide an alternative perspective: the center, according to a press release announcing the show’s premiere.

It will strive to bring balance to discussions on divisive political issues—while adding a touch of fun along the way.

Former Congressman John Katko (R-Camillus, NY) will be the ringmaster guiding viewers through the circus of D.C. politics. “Balancing Act” will feature six engaging segments: Tightrope: A focused portrayal of a hot-button issue of the day; Center Ring: An insightful interview with a key newsmaker; Did You Know? A fun exploration of political history; The Trapeze: An attempt to facilitate civility among two opposing guests; Next Week in Washington: A sneak peek at upcoming political land mines; and Clowning Around: Comedian Moody McCarthy offers his humorous take on recent political news.

“We are pleased to develop a public affairs talk show that will not take sides. Our goal is to speak to the Reagan-Clinton center of American political thought,” said Mitch Gelman, president and CEO of WCNY. “We will do our best to help make compromise cool, again!”

“Balancing Act” will feature a diverse range of guests—including governors, members of Congress, mayors, authors, entertainers, business leaders, professors, educators, athletes, and other notable voices—as Katko explores whether common ground can still be found in today’s political landscape.

“As someone who was proud to be one of the most bipartisan members of Congress, I’m thrilled to be hosting a show centered on political balance,” Katko said.

The six-episode pilot series will air on Fridays, Oct. 4, 18, and 25, and Nov. 1, 8, and 15 at 8:30 p.m. on WCNY-TV, and will re-air on the WORLD Channel on Saturdays at 6 p.m. It will also be available for live streaming at pbs.org/livestream.

For a preview of the show, visit youtube.com/watch?v=Sbhw7ocfj8E. For viewing information, visit wcny.org/wheretowatch.