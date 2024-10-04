Get Your Boo On! Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s Spooktacular Zoo Boo Returns this October Mark your calendars! The Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo are thrilled to announce the return of their annual & kooky-not-spooky& Halloween extravaganza, Zoo Boo! This hauntingly delightful daytime event runs weekends throughout October, offering families and children of all ages a chance to celebrate the season with creepy critters, sweet treats, an unforgettable fun.

Trick-or-Treat Among the Animals!

From October 12th through October 30th, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo transforms into a Halloween wonderland.

Saturday and Sunday, guests can:

 Trick-or-Treat at spooktacular stations scattered throughout the zoo.

 Encounter fascinating creepy crawly creatures up close.

 Learn fascinating facts from zookeepers during special creature chats.

 Participate in festive games and activities.

 Strike a pose at fun photo ops.

 Join the costume parade and show off your Halloween best (costume themes will be announced soon!).

Unforgettable Family Fun:

 Themed Weekends: Dress up according to the announced themes for each weekend and add an extra layer of fun to your visit.

 Special Guests: Get ready for some spooky surprises as special guests join the Halloween festivities!

 Birthday Party Package: Celebrate a boo-tiful birthday with a one-of-a-kind party package at the zoo!

Trick-or-Treat Ticket Information:

Only children who will be trick-or-treating need a Zoo Boo ticket. Regular zoo admission is required for all non-members in your group (not included in th Zoo Boo ticket price). Advance ticket sales are available online.

Proceeds from Zoo Boo directly support the zoo’s mission of animal care and conservation.

Visit rosamondgiffordzoo.org for all the details, ticket information, and themed weekend announcements.

Don’t miss out on this annual tradition – it’s the perfect way to create lasting Halloween memories with your loved ones!