Submitted by Vanessa Yates

It was a sunny, windy, humid, misty and downright downpour of a day in August when the Laker Limo Golf Tournament, in memory of Bob Green, was played.

The 20 plus volunteers and 88 golfers were thrilled with the sun and smiled through the rain.

The Laker Limo golf committee spent 10 months planning the event seeking sponsors, working with food vendors and local restaurants and asking a handful of local businesses for raffle items.

According to organizers, the community came through to support this vital service.

Laker limo is a free service to seniors and adults with mobility challenges who live within the Skaneateles school district.

The agency is a 501 (C) 3 nonprofit organization and operates through grants and donations given by the community.

It is through bi-annual appeals and fundraisers that the vehicles and building/grounds are maintained.

Molly Elliott of Howard Hanna stepped up to be the presenting sponsor of the tournament at the very beginning of planning.

This motivated the committee to ask others to support the event.

The organization was grateful for all of the support.

The sponsors included Lynn Law Firm, Linda Roche/Howard Hanna, Romy Callahan/Howard Hanna, Skaneateles Town Square, Paul Torrisi/Morgan Stanley, Blair Law Firm, Delmonico Insurance, Eye Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons, Excavation Plus, Family Care Medical Group, Fyzical, Marty & Deborah Hubbard, Lakehouse Pub, Lakeview Auto & Marine, Mohawk Global, Ryan & Biggs, Skaneateles 300, Smiles of Skaneateles, Stifel/Jim Gregg, Tap Root, Township 5, VIP Structures and Westside Podiatry.

The food donors included Beak & Skiff, Byrne Dairy, Costco, Good Eats, Skaneateles Bakery, Tops and Wegmans.

In-kind donations included At Long Last, Doug’s Fish Fry, Cheryl Drake, Mid-Lakes Navigation, Sherwood Inn, Skan-ellus, Skaneateles Chamber of Commerce, Skaneateles Community Center, Skaneateles Country Club and Roland’s.

Additional donations included Chris & Lynn Kelly, Community Bank, BPC Advisors, B&B Self Storage Solutions, Holly Gregg & Patience Brewster, Space Architectural, SOS, Skaneateles Dental Associates, Dave Pirro Ford, Skaneateles Rotary Club, Milford, Lynch & Shannon, American Food & Vending and Robert Gray Funeral Home.

The host, Millstone Golf Club and O’Hara’s Clubhouse, did an incredible job providing great golf with brand new carts and delicious food.

Laker Limo plans to hold the golf tournament every other year.

There is room to grow at Millstone and they are looking forward to hosting more golfers.

Laker Limo is always looking for volunteer drivers and escorts, commitment is just one day of month, please call 315-685-3030.

Donations are accepted via mail, Laker Limo Transportation Project, PO Box 644, Skaneateles NY 13152 or make your gift online at lakerlimo.org.