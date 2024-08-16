Jordan-Elbridge Middle School recently announced the launch of its newly founded Principal’s Cabinet, a unique leadership initiative for seventh and eighth graders.

This group of students will embark on an unforgettable overnight adventure to the Oswegatchie Educational Center in the Adirondacks, designed to cultivate trust, teamwork, and a deeper connection with nature.

On Monday, Aug. 26, the Principal’s Cabinet, along with dedicated staff members from grades four through eight who will serve as chaperones, will make the journey north to Camp Oswegatchie.

The overnight trip will include a team challenge ropes course expedition, where students will engage in trust-building exercises, and a night hike, offering a chance to bond under the stars in one of New York’s most scenic natural settings.

Superintendent of Schools James Froio will also attend and participate in the trust-building exercises with the cabinet.

The students chosen for the cabinet were recommended by their teachers and the principal based on their leadership potential, compassion, and commitment to making a positive impact.

This new club is more than just a leadership opportunity; it’s a chance for students to gain a deeper appreciation of how a school’s culture and climate influence one another and the broader community.

The cabinet empowers these young leaders to develop their voices, create meaningful change, and help school leaders understand the unique challenges faced by middle schoolers today.

The Principal’s Cabinet will focus on: Survey Creation: Gathering feedback from students, staff, and families on the school’s culture and climate; Reflective Circling: Engaging in discussions about school experiences and challenges; Workshops: Collaborating with professionals on topics such as diversity, equity, and inclusion; Collaborative Projects: Working on initiatives to improve school culture, including creating welcoming spaces and events; Meetings with District Leaders: Planning for school growth through direct dialogue with district leaders.

Starting in September, the Principal’s Cabinet will meet twice a month after school from 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. with a bus available to take students home at 3:15 p.m. Students participating in clubs and sports will not have to miss their activities.

“Camping out in the wilderness is one of my favorite things to do in the summer, especially in the Adirondacks! But camping with a fantastic group of kids and staff takes the fun to a whole new level! I can’t wait to make some lasting memories with these students,” said Alexis Ridlon, principal of Jordan-Elbridge Middle School and Jordan-Elbridge Dynamic Intermediate School. “We’ll spend a portion of the trip brainstorming exciting ways to create a sense of belonging and pride in the middle school, and that planning will continue throughout the school year. This is an incredible opportunity for these kids to have a voice in their education, and this is just the beginning of the impact they’ll make.”