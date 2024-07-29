CAZENOVIA — On Friday, Aug. 9, members of local law enforcement agencies will help raise funds for Special Olympics New York at Dunkin’ locations across Upstate NY through the “Go for the Gold” fundraiser.

Anyone who stops by Dunkin’ at 135 Albany St., Cazenovia from 6 to 10 a.m. and donates any amount will receive a free donut coupon. Individuals who donate $25 will receive an official Go for the Gold t-shirt.

A QR code is available for supporters who cannot attend the fundraiser but want to donate via Venmo or credit card.

Special Olympics NY is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 45,000 athletes across NY with year-round sports training, athletic competition, and health screenings. The non-profit organization also partners with more than 300 schools statewide to offer Unified Sports, which joins students with and without disabilities on the same team to train, play together, and compete for their school. All Special Olympics NY programs are offered at no cost to athletes, their families, or their caregivers.

The Cazenovia Police Department has been fundraising for Special Olympics NY for about a decade, minus the years impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is important to support this organization as it helps local participants and participants throughout the state,” said Chief of Police Michael Hayes, who typically volunteers for the fundraiser with one or two other officers. “It is a way to interact with the whole Cazenovia community and let them see police as more than just some unapproachable entity but as human beings.”

Law enforcement agencies across the state also raise awareness and collect donations for Special Olympics NY in other ways.

Officers and Special Olympics athletes team up with local restaurants, such as Applebee’s, Tully’s, and Texas Roadhouse, to help raise money by assisting as wait staff, hosts/hostesses, and bussers.

Law enforcement personnel also volunteer at competitions and events year-round and participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR).

According to the Special Olympics NY website, there are 50 torch run legs with over 4,000 law enforcement officers from over 400 agencies in attendance. They gather to run and pass the “Flame of Hope” — a symbol of courage and celebration of diversity — across the state. Each year, these legs converge at a final location for the lighting of the cauldron during the Special Olympics NY Summer Games Opening Ceremony.

LETR began in 1981 when Wichita, Kansas Police Chief Richard LaMunyon created the torch run to help law enforcement be active in the community and support Special Olympics Kansas. In 1983, LaMunyon presented the program to the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), which decided to endorse the torch run and became the “Founding Law Enforcement Organization.” With the IACP’s support, LETR has become the largest public awareness vehicle and grass-roots fundraiser for Special Olympics.

To learn more about Special Olympics NY, how to get involved, or how to donate, visit specialolympics-ny.org.