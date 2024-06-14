A joint meeting of the Onondaga County Legislature’s Public Safety and Health & Human Services Committees was held in May at the Onondaga County 911 Center.

Leaders from the county’s Department of Emergency Communications and Department of Children & Family Services provided Legislators with an update on the county’s Person In Crisis Navigation Pilot Program. It provides a mental health professional response in some situations instead of a police or EMS response, which frees up emergency responders for more critical calls.

The program was launched in September 2022. When first receiving a call, 911 call takers determine whether an emergency response is needed or if it can be diverted to a Mental Health Crisis Counselor. A counselor is located at the 911 Center from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. weekdays for a seamless transition. From August 2023 through April 2024, more than 25% of person in crisis calls were transferred and many ended without the need for an emergency response. That surpasses many other communities with a similar program for the level of calls transferred in year one of implementation.

All person in crisis calls which involve the threat of harm to the individual or others, or if the individual has a weapon, are not automatically transferred and instead get the necessary emergency response to safely diffuse the situation.

“The program is collaborative between multiple agencies and demonstrates what we can accomplish by working together in county government” says Legislator Cody Kelly (14th District), who is Chair of the Health & Human Services Committee. “Not only does the Person In Crisis program direct people to necessary mental health services, but it allows law enforcement to focus their resources where they are most needed.”

Also participating in the meeting were Legislature Chairman Timothy Burtis (3rd District), Public Safety Committee Chair Mark Olson (10th District), Vice Chair of both committees Richard McCarron (11th District) and Legislators Kevin Meaker (2nd District), Dan Romeo (7th District), Palmer Harvey (9th District), Charles Garland (16th District) and Nodesia Hernandez (17th District).

During the meeting, the county leaders and members of the Syracuse Police Department involved with the program answered Legislator’s questions and shared their short-term goals for the program. Those include expanding the hours a Crisis Counselor is available to take calls, expanding their ambulance partnership with Mental Health Mobile Crisis Teams and continued public education. Following the meeting, Legislators received a tour of the 911 Center and saw where the Crisis Counselors work and learned how they interact with call takers.

“The presentation and tour gave us tremendous insight into the technology and dedication needed to be able to operate, at such a high level, in an increasingly stressful environment” says Legislator Garland. “It’s reassuring knowing they are there, on the front lines, intervening for a community in need and helping to keep us safe.”