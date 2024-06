CAZENOVIA — The fourth annual Cazenovia Pride Fest was held at Lorenzo State Historic Site on June 15 with the support of a new partner, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. The well-attended event included the traditional Pride parade followed by a music and vendor fair on the Lorenzo grounds. Pride Fest is aimed at empowering LGBTQ+ youth and creating an atmosphere of love, acceptance, and inclusion. The theme of this year’s event was “Love Out Loud!”