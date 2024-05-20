VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – The 38th annual Liverpool Is The Place Summer Concert Series gets underway on Monday, May 27, and its chairwoman, Gwen McCarroll, wants to clear up a common misunderstanding.

“It’s the best-kept secret in Liverpool,” she sighed.

“Many concert-goers I speak with assume that we’re financially supported by the village of Liverpool,” McCarroll said. “But that’s not the case. We stage our concerts at Johnson Park, which is owned by the village, so we are pleased to have village support in that way, but we actually pay the bands by raising funds from local businesses which sponsor them.”

For instance, McCarroll pointed out that Nichols Supermarket has been one of the longest and most generous sponsors of LITP over the years.

“And this year, Nichols is not only sponsoring a band – Off the Ground on May 27 – but the store is also partnering with LITP’s community family picnic that day,” McCarroll said.

The Memorial Day performance will feature classic rock performed by Syracuse Area Music Award-winning band Off the Ground.

“Concert-goers that day may want to stop by Nichols before the show and pick up picnic supplies,” McCarroll said. “As usual, LITP will sell soda, water, popcorn and ice-cream at our hilltop concession stand. That money also goes to pay the performers.”

Beginning on June 3 with Chicago drummer Yolanda Bush & The Coolwater Collective, the free concerts will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday through mid-August.

“We’re presenting several exciting horn bands,” McCarroll said. “The Horn Dogs will entertain on Aug. 12, and the legendary dance band Atlas will close out our summer season on Aug. 14.”

This year, LITP has added a special triple bill for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, a Community Band Jubilee showcasing the Liverpool Community Concert Band, the Skaneateles Community Band and the Lyncourt Community Band.

Earlier this spring, McCarroll toured Johnson Park with new Liverpool Mayor Stacy Finney, who expressed a willingness to support renovations there.

“Meanwhile, we truly appreciate all the work the village DPW does to maintain the park,” McCarroll said. “DPW Supervisor Mike Neverette and his crew really make our venue a pleasant and welcoming place.”

For nearly four decades, LITP has presented two-dozen free concerts annually at the park.

In 2009 the Syracuse New Times nominated the LITP summer music program for Best Outdoor Concert Series along with such prestigious events as the Syracuse Jazz Festival, the Skaneateles Festival and the Inner Harbor Concert Series. LITP is a subcommittee of the Greater Liverpool Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re still seeking sponsorship for the balance of our 2024 concert season,” said LITP Treasurer Colleen Gunnip.

Several large ensembles such as the Jess Novak Band, Soul Mine and The Monterays have been hired this year but still need financial support.

To donate, contact Gunnip at [email protected], or call the Greater Liverpool Chamber of Commerce at 315-457-3895.