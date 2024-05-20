CAZENOVIA — On May 13, the planning board and historic preservation/architectural review committee (HPC) of the Village of Cazenovia held a joint public hearing to gather input on a proposal for a new four-story mixed-use commercial and residential building on the corner of Albany Street and Center Street.

The project site includes the former NAPA store at 99 Albany St., the former gas station at 103 Albany St., and the blue house behind those buildings at 7 Center St.

The public hearing was held to consider the application of Albany Street Holding, LLC for a special use and site plan approval, re-subdivision approval, architectural approval, and a certificate of compatibility to allow the construction of the mixed-use building. The project also includes associated utility and street connections.

On May 14, Planning Board Chairman Rich Huftalen reported that before opening the previous night’s meeting to public comment, the planning board and HPC were presented with the applicant’s current plans, which had been updated after receiving feedback at prior meetings.

Huftalen said the latest plans were well-received by both boards, which offered some comments and suggestions about certain architectural details.

During the public hearing, the sentiment of the community members in attendance was largely positive, according to Huftalen.

“Jim Dungey, representing [the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation], read a statement of support that he told me will be submitted to the paper,” Huftalen said. “Some concerns were expressed about parking, while others expressed support for the parking integrated into the structure.”

To gather further input, the joint public hearing was continued to May 29 at 6 p.m.

The project’s status under the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act was also considered at the meeting.

According to Huftalen, the planning board went through Part 2 of the Long Environmental Assessment Form and ultimately adopted a resolution finding that the project would have no adverse environmental impact. A copy of the resolution is on file in the village office.

The HPC also ratified a certificate of compatibility that will enable the applicant to proceed with obtaining demolition permits.

For more information on the village planning board and HPC, visit villageofcazenovia.com/planning-and-zoning/.

Town executes letter of support

During its May 13 regular monthly meeting, the Cazenovia Town Board authorized the town supervisor to execute a letter of support to Empire State Development for a grant application submitted by the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association for the redevelopment of 99-103 Albany Street.

The letter recognizes that the village and local partners have worked for many years to find a development solution for those properties, which have been vacant and blighted for nearly two decades.

According to the letter, the proposed mixed-use redevelopment aligns with the village downtown revitalization and local waterfront revitalization plans, and it represents a significant step forward in adding needed retail and residential space within the walkable central business district.

“It is an excellent example of infill development within an existing downtown,” the letter continues. “Infill development of a blighted property is challenging and requires creativity and a variety of funding sources. The proposed funding will support a long-term local vision to bring additional economic activity and vitality to the Village of Cazenovia while addressing a significant eyesore.”

For more information on the town board, visit towncazenovia.digitaltowpath.org.