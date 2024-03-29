The Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps is looking for volunteers to participate in the 5th Annual Earth Day Cleanup on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants will pick up debris along Onondaga Lake’s southwest shoreline and learn from Audubon NY, Onondaga Audubon, and Parsons staff about the lake’s birds, other wildlife, and the importance of healthy habitats in the Onondaga Lake watershed. Volunteers should wear shoes or boots, long pants and sleeves, and bring work gloves. Plastic bags will be provided. The event will take place rain or shine.

Volunteers will meet at Honeywell’s Onondaga Lake Visitors Center, 280 Restoration Way, Syracuse, and then drive a short distance to Harbor Brook.

Space is limited and registration is required for the Earth Day Cleanup. Click act.audubon.org/a/onondaga-lake-conservation-corps-earth-day-event-saturday-april-20-10am to register. Call 315-365-3588 or email [email protected] with questions.

“Onondaga Lake is a conservation success story,” said Chris Lajewski, program director of the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps. “The Earth Day Cleanup is a great opportunity for the Central New York community to come together to experience the 90-acres of restored habitat and remove debris that has washed up on the shoreline and wetlands during the winter months. We look forward to working with dozens of volunteers and having a huge impact that will benefit Onondaga Lake’s nesting Bald Eagles, waterfowl and other wildlife.”

The Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps is an expanding organization of community volunteers who are contributing to restoration projects that are creating or improving wildlife habitat in the Onondaga Lake watershed. The Corps was founded in 2012 to inspire future stewards of Onondaga Lake and its watershed through a hands-on, experience-based program that offers citizens and organizations the opportunity to participate in activities that help restore and sustain Onondaga Lake and its value as an Important Bird Area.

The Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps was founded by Honeywell in partnership with Montezuma Audubon Center and Onondaga Audubon and is now an Audubon New York program.

Additional Corps supporters include Parsons, Anchor QEA, and SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry.

Visit ny.audubon.org/OLCC for more information about the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps.