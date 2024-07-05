Marcellus FFA recently had 16 members attend the 99th New York State FFA Convention in Buffalo. High school and middle school members joined over 2,000 FFA members from around New York State to compete in areas of maple production, agriculture sales, veterinary science, forestry and food science. Besides competing, our FFA members had the opportunity to participate in a number of tours, including Niagara Power Vista, Lactalis Cheese, and Upstate Dairy Cooperative. On the trip there, FFA members were also able to tour Oxbo, a leading international producer of specialized agriculture machinery. Throughout the convention, students developed leadership skills and learned about the extensive and diverse career opportunities in the world of agriculture.