Skaneateles Library

March 2024 Programs & Events

Visit www.skanlibrary.org for more information

Chess Club | Fridays, March 1st, 8th, 22nd from 4:00 – 4:45 PM:

Learn to play chess at the library! Led by our teen volunteers, these sessions are a combination of lessons about the different chess pieces, the rules of the game, and simple strategies combined with games and chess play. Participants are encouraged but not required to attend every session. Registration required. For ages 8-12.

Community Social Hour | Monday, March 4th from 1:00 – 3:00 PM:

Escape the winter blues and come to the library for a delightful time filled with conversation, coffee, tea, tasty snacks, and a sprinkle of fun games and puzzles. For adults.

Make Your Own Art Journals | Mondays March 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th at 4:00 PM:

Kids will take an old book and turn it into a journal using simple skills: inking, painting, collage, and more. Each session begins with a short prompt and video tutorial through Creativebug (an online resource for Skaneateles Library cardholders) and time for kids to create and experiment with a variety of materials. Attendance at all sessions is preferred but not required. No registration. For Ages 10 – 15.

Family Read Aloud Book Club: Winter Session | Thursday, March 7th at 6:00 PM: Pick up your copy of The Wild Robot by Peter Brown and read aloud as a family this winter. Join us on Thursday, March 7th at 6:00 PM for a pizza party featuring a book discussion and activity inspired by the story. Registration required. For families with a child in grades 1 – 2.

LEGO Celebration Open House | Saturday, March 9th from 1:00 – 3:00 PM: Drop-in the library to view all the LEGO builds and celebrate all things LEGO. Participants can also pick up their prize during this time. No registration.

Value Your Vintage | Sunday, March 10th at 2:00 PM | Do you often wonder how valuable that box of sterling your Grandmother left you is? Maybe there’s a painting you’ve looked at for years, but haven’t been able to determine the artist? Or maybe you have a thrift store purchase you’re sure is worth thousands. Bring your treasure and unravel the mystery with Philippe Schwimmer of Long Lake Art and Antiques! She will evaluate your items and determine their worth in an online auction environment.

COVID shifted the world of art sales in favor of online auctions. Learn how an online auction functions – including what sells well and what doesn’t – and how to find the wealth of online information about art and antique evaluation.

Registration preferred. Please bring one item for evaluation. You are welcome to email more images before or after the event to [email protected].

Library Board Meeting | Tuesday, March 12th at 6:30 PM: The Library Board is made up of community members who volunteer their time and skills to further the mission of the library. All meetings are open, and the public is welcome to attend.

Afternoon Matinee: Singing in the Rain | Wednesday, March 13th at 1:00 PM | Classic film starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds about a silent film star who falls for a chorus girl just as he and his delusionally jealous screen partner are trying to make the difficult transition to talking pictures in 1920s Hollywood. Rated G | 1h 43 min | 1952. Free popcorn! No registration.

Graphic Novel Book Club | Thursday, March 14th at 4:00 PM | Join us after school for a book discussion, activity, and popcorn. March’s book is Lo & Behold by Wendy Mass. For Ages 8 – 12.

St. Patrick’s Day Musical Celebration | Friday, March 15th at 11:00 AM | Get your toes tapping and into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit! Our very own librarian, Andrea Snyder is pulling out her fiddle and will be performing traditional Irish tunes! For all ages.

Family Movie: Wonka | Friday, March 15th at 2:00 PM: With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers. Rated PG | 1h 46 min | 2023. Free popcorn! No registration.

Morning Book Club: Memphis| Monday, March 18th at 10:30 AM | This month we’re reading Memphis by Tara Stringfellow, a spellbinding debut novel tracing three generations of a Southern Black family and one daughter’s discovery that she has the power to change her family’s legacy.

Meetings are casual and everyone is welcome. The Morning Book Club meets the third Monday of the month. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.

Cookbook Club Wednesday: Comfort Food | March 20th at 6:00 PM | All are welcome! Bring a prepared dish to share based on the month’s theme of comfort food and the cookbook/recipe that inspired the dish. Everyone will have a chance to sample dishes from an assortment of cookbooks while only having to prepare one dish. Make sure you come hungry! Registration is requested so that we know how many places to set at the table! For adults.

Guitar Concert: Cochran & McAllister | Saturday, March 23rd at 7:30 PM | Guitarists Matthew Cochran and Matthew McAllister premiered their duo project in 2023 with tours in Scotland and the U.S. The pair quickly established themselves as a major new voice in the guitar world through a combination of unique, accessible programming and their easygoing onstage rapport.

After School Unwind | Tuesday, March 26th at 4:00 PM | Relax with sensory soothing activities at the library, including I Spy boxes, mandala coloring, and ice painting. Satisfyingly-crunchy snacks available, as well. For ages 8 – 12.

Evening Book Club: Exit West | Wednesday, March 27th at 6:30 PM | This month we’re reading Exit West by Mohsin Hamid; an astonishingly visionary love story that imagines the forces that drive ordinary people from their homes into the uncertain embrace of new lands.

The Evening Book Club meets the last Wednesday of the month. Meetings are casual and everyone is welcome. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom.

Worm Moon Neighborhood Walk |Thursday, March 28th from 6:30 – 7:30 PM | Celebrate the full moon during this nighttime walk at the library. First we’ll plant seeds in a pot to bring home and then we’ll walk a loop downtown and observe March’s Worm Moon. No registration. All ages.

Kid’s Movie: The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh | Friday, March 29th at 10:30 AM: Pooh and all his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood sing their way through adventures that encompass the first meeting between Tigger and Pooh, getting stuck in Rabbit’s house from eating too much honey, and a flurry of activity on a windy day. Rated G | 1h 14 min | 2013. Free fruit snacks. No registration.

Ongoing Programs:

Drop-In Tech Help | Mondays 10:00 AM – Noon: Let us help with your tech questions! Bring your device and drop in during a Tech Help session to get started. Appointments are also available, please give us a call at 315-685-5135 or email [email protected] to schedule.

Baby Bounce & Rhyme | Wednesdays at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by playtime. For babies up to 18 months.

Read, Sing, Play Story Time | Wednesdays at 10:30 AM: Can’t sit still? No problem! Join us for stories, songs and movement. For ages 18 months – 4 years.

Story Time for Bookworms | Thursdays at 10:30 AM: For children who enjoy longer books, this story time includes multiple stories, songs, and ends with hands-on play. For ages 2 – 5.