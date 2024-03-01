In March, the staff at Baltimore Woods Nature Center is focused on helping people explore nature in all its forms. From quilted art to forest therapy walks to bushcraft wilderness skills, the nature center has a wide slate of outdoor and indoor program offerings for visitors.

March 2 to April 26: “A Quilt For All Seasons” art exhibit

Celebrating the four seasons with an exhibit of fabric art, “Quilts for All Seasons,” by local artist Sharon Bottle Souva, will be on view in the John A. Weeks Interpretive Center through April 26. The exhibit is available to view Monday through Friday from 9 to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 to 4 p.m. through April 26. Free admission. All artwork is for sale with a portion of the proceeds going to support Baltimore Woods Nature Center.

March 8: Critters of the Cold: Exploring Animal Survival in Winter 10 a.m. to noon

Have you ever pondered the science behind how animals survive the coldest, harshest weather? In this program, we will learn about the adaptations that help creatures to resist freezing and, in some cases, even withstand being frozen alive. Join us for a presentation and outdoor exploration to uncover some mysteries of winter animal survival. This program is designed for adults. Space is limited. Online pre-registration is required. $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Register online at baltimorewoods.org.

March 9: Winter Farmer’s Market 10 to 1 p.m.

Visitors to the market will enjoy a diverse mix of local farm and artisanal food products from top regional producers. Held on the second Saturday of each month through spring. Indoors with free parking. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus.

March 9: Nourishing Ourselves Through Nature Session at Montezuma Wildlife Refuge 8:30am – 2:30pm

Led by renowned naturalist Matt Young, this nature wellness class will explore the magic of waterfowl migration and the sense of awe. This series program meets monthly February through July to explore several natural areas in CNY. Combining observing nature with mindfulness, this nature wellness class will incorporate a heightened sense of awareness both in ourselves and in the environment around us. Cost: $30 for this session. Program for ages 18 and up. Pre-register online at www.baltimorewoods.org.

March 16: Trowel and Error: Planning for Garden Success 1:00-3:00pm

Planning your food garden can be overwhelming, but choosing the right plants, techniques, and timing can help. As every garden is unique – learning what you want from your garden will help your harvest flow smoothly. Start seeds and discuss different gardening methods as we get your garden off on the right foot. This program is designed for adults. Materials will be provided. Space is limited. Online pre-registration is required. $8 for members, $12 for nonmembers. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Register online at www.baltimorewoods.org.

March 22: Spring Equinox Hike 10:00am -12:00pm

Changes in day length and weather will bring wildflowers and bursting leaves in the weeks to come. While it’s a little too early for that in March, we can still find the more subtle signs of spring. Celebrate the Spring Equinox with a hike around Baltimore Woods and soak in the emergence of life, light, and the new season. This program is designed for adults. Space is limited. Online pre-registration is required. $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Pre-register online at www.baltimorewoods.org.

March 23: Spring Montezuma Field Trip for Families 10:00am -12:30pm

As temperatures gradually warm and the days become longer, a grand spectacle of bird migration is unfolding. The Montezuma Wetlands Complex is one of the best places in the continent to watch migrating waterbirds on their journey north. We will tour around some of the busiest parts of Montezuma to watch geese, ducks, and other birds and to learn the stories of how they can travel so far. This program is designed for ages 8 and up. This program will involve traveling to various sites by car and we will mostly be doing stationary birding. There will be activities that involve movement and we may visit an observation tower that includes stairs. Meet at the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge visitor center at 10am. Bring binoculars and dress warmly. $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers. Pre-register online at www.baltimorewoods.org.

March 23: Bushcraft Skills Series – Six sessions form March through September – Times vary

Build fire from scratch, find food and water, craft essential tools, and use natural navigation. Immerse yourself in 30+ hours of hands-on skills across six intensive hands-on workshops, culminating in an overnight camping adventure. Led by Jeff Devine, a certified Wilderness Skills expert, this program is designed for both adult novice and seasoned outdoor enthusiasts. Cost: $360 for six sessions. Program for ages 18 and up. Space is limited. Online pre-registration is required. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Register online at www.baltimorewoods.org.