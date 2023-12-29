Forty West Genesee High School musicians will perform in the Senior High All-County Festival on Jan. 12-13, 2024 at Liverpool High School. The senior high group includes grades 10-12.
West Genesee students that will perform in the choir are:
Soprano-Madeleine Barstow, Dounia Bserani, Lila Hennessy, Maura Hennessy, Amelia Rufa, Audra Vine
Alto-Sophia Artymovych, Anna Drogo, Sophia Knowlton, Catherine Swete
Tenor-Joseph Paoli, Ryan Popp, Angelo Procopio, Jason Szakacs
Bass-Harrison Card, Reis Cleland, Benjamin Korzeniewski, John Panek
Band members from West Genesee who will perform are:
Flute-Joanna Ray
Oboe-Amelia Vezey
Clarinet-Samantha Bullock, Giovanni Capria, Sarai Card, Landon Derbyshire
Bass Clarinet- Maxim Mostriansky
Trumpet-Ethan Gage
French Horn-Daniel Alvaro
Trombone-Angus Tarolli
Baritone-Nathan Smith
Tuba-Evan Perkins, Conor Swete
Percussion-John Diem
The West Genesee students performing in the orchestra will be:
Violin 1-Abigail Marchesani, Kote McGlaughlin
Violin 2- Erica Volik, Camille Bohli
Viola-Devin Dantuono
Cello-Cooper Corcoran
Clarinet-Elena Pacheco
Mallets-Anthony Mangano