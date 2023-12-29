Forty West Genesee High School musicians will perform in the Senior High All-County Festival on Jan. 12-13, 2024 at Liverpool High School. The senior high group includes grades 10-12.

West Genesee students that will perform in the choir are:

Soprano-Madeleine Barstow, Dounia Bserani, Lila Hennessy, Maura Hennessy, Amelia Rufa, Audra Vine

Alto-Sophia Artymovych, Anna Drogo, Sophia Knowlton, Catherine Swete

Tenor-Joseph Paoli, Ryan Popp, Angelo Procopio, Jason Szakacs

Bass-Harrison Card, Reis Cleland, Benjamin Korzeniewski, John Panek

Band members from West Genesee who will perform are:

Flute-Joanna Ray

Oboe-Amelia Vezey

Clarinet-Samantha Bullock, Giovanni Capria, Sarai Card, Landon Derbyshire

Bass Clarinet- Maxim Mostriansky

Trumpet-Ethan Gage

French Horn-Daniel Alvaro

Trombone-Angus Tarolli

Baritone-Nathan Smith

Tuba-Evan Perkins, Conor Swete

Percussion-John Diem

The West Genesee students performing in the orchestra will be:

Violin 1-Abigail Marchesani, Kote McGlaughlin

Violin 2- Erica Volik, Camille Bohli

Viola-Devin Dantuono

Cello-Cooper Corcoran

Clarinet-Elena Pacheco

Mallets-Anthony Mangano