David (Jug) Caveny, 88, passed away peacefully February 25, 2024 at Upstate Medical Center. He will be missed by so many – if you ever needed help, he was always there to lend a hand. He was the son of the late Thomas and Ellen Caveny of Westvale.

David graduated from Cathedral High School, went on to Dean Academy in Massachusetts and went on to join the Marines. Upon discharge from the service, he took a job at American Airlines where he spent nearly 40 years – the last 15 years spent at DFW Airport in Dallas, TX., before retiring. David was happy to return to the Syracuse area and reside in Skaneateles, NY among family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Karen (LaHart) Caveny; sons Michael (Marianne) Caveny, Patrick Caveny; grandson Alexander Caveny, sister Jane (Caveny) Rickert as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services will be on Saturday, March 9, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Skaneateles, with a calling hour from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by a mass at 10:30 a.m. Reception immediately following. Burial service will be private.

