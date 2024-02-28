Nancy Hinsdill Lewis, 90, of Cazenovia, passed away Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. She was born June 16, 1933 in Troy, New York to Roger and Evora Hinsdill. Nancy was a graduate of the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in education and received her master’s degree in special education from George Washington University. Nancy was a special education teacher and reading specialist with the Longfellow Middle School in McLean, VA. She was a member of P.E.O. International and in her free time enjoyed reading, arranging artificial flowers and spending time at her family’s camp at Twitchell Lake.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dr. Russell M. “Rusty” Lewis of Cazenovia; her children, Jeff (Darlene) Lewis of York, PA, Cindy (Warren) Jones of Nelson, Roger Lewis of Pucellville, VA and Susan L. (Ron) Whitley of Springfield, VA as well as several grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Robert Hinsdill.

There are no calling hours or services. Condolences for the Lewis family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.