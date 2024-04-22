CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia Area Senior Association (CASA) has organized a full schedule of social luncheons, day trips, and other events for the remainder of the year.

The organization provides educational and recreational activities for all individuals ages 55 and older residing within the Cazenovia Central School District (CCSD), which encompasses the towns of Cazenovia, Nelson, and Fenner.

Next up on the CASA schedule is a Memorial Day luncheon at the Hampton Inn & Suites Cazenovia on May 23.

Local resident and military historian Frank Stritter will discuss the achievements of several Vietnam veterans following their military service.

CASA’s June monthly luncheon will be held outdoors, weather permitting, at the Brae Loch Inn on June 13 and will feature chicken pot pie.

The organization has also planned a June 19 group excursion to Clayton, NY for a Thousand Islands boat trip including a deluxe lunch and a tour of the historic Boldt Castle. The trip will also include wine tasting at Coyote Moon Vineyards. Transportation will be provided by Onondaga Coach.

On July 18, CASA will hold its annual meeting luncheon at the Hampton Inn.

Then, on Aug. 6, members will take a trip to see “Beauty and the Beast” at the Cortland Theater and have lunch at the Cortland Elks Club.

The remaining months of 2024 will include lunch at The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed in Erieville on Sept. 19, lunch at The Brewster Inn on Oct. 10, and a Thanksgiving lunch at the Hampton Inn on Nov. 14.

CASA will close out the year with its annual holiday luncheon at the Lincklaen House on Dec.12.

“My favorite thing about attending our events and luncheons is the opportunity to socialize,” said CASA President Chuck Amos. “[However,] the plays we attend and the trips are extra special!”

CASA was formed in 2007 to address a recognized need in the community for an organization to provide services, such as recreational activities and social opportunities, to seniors. The group began operating a year later with assistance from the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce.

CASA receives funding from the Town and Village of Cazenovia, the Town of Nelson, and the Town of Fenner.

“Our all-volunteer CASA board is motivated by the need to provide these activities for our senior population, and we continue to strive for expanded awareness of our programs within the three townships that help fund CASA,” said Amos.

All CCSD residents ages 55 and older are automatically members of CASA.

There are no membership dues because the costs are covered by event fees and by the support CASA receives from the three towns and the village.

Non-members can attend CASA functions for a slightly higher fee.

“We have brochures covering all our future events at each luncheon,” said Amos. “People can call our CASA phone at 315-825-5710 and leave a message if they want to be added to our email list, and they will receive information regarding each event/luncheon.”

Registration and payment in advance are required for all events. Forms are available at the Cazenovia Public Library and in CASA emails.

For more information on CASA and upcoming events, call 315-825-5710 or visit the CASA Facebook page.