EASTERN SUBURBS – Multiple local communities are holding concert series lasting through the rest of the summer season. In addition to the Village of East Syracuse and its weekly concerts in Ellis Field Park, there’s free live music to be enjoyed courtesy of the Village of Manlius, the Town of DeWitt, and the Village of Minoa.

Village of Manlius

Since early July, the Village of Manlius has been hosting concerts at the village amphitheater at 1 Arkie Albanese Ave. on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 8.

The Village of Manlius concerts have included concessions provided by Troop 369, including burgers and hot dogs, along with food trucks other nights.

That village’s series this year kicked off with Bradshaw Blues on July 2 with their fusion of ballads and rockabilly and a set boasting both original and familiar tunes. That group features namesake electric guitarist Chad Bradshaw.

That was followed on the schedule by One Man. The Band on Tuesday, July 9. That Oneida-based indie rock act promotes itself as “a trusted name in funkin’ and groovin’.”

Manlius’ July 16 concert, which was set to present Elephant Back, was canceled due to forecasted inclement weather, but Swingin’ a Miss was a hit the week after on July 23, bringing audience members of all ages delightful swing music, as well as a jazzy cover of “Wannabe” by Spice Girls as a slightly surprising choice.

The Village of Manlius concert scheduled for July 30 brought in the six-piece band Pop Culture and their experimental approach influenced by a variety of genres.

Next up on Aug. 6 will be the trio Rïsing Ghosts, who are known to meld R&B and indie alternative with pop. On Aug. 13 it’ll be members of SpeakDance CNY with a modern dance performance, and on Aug. 20 it’s Mood Swing, a band consisting of Syracuse Area Music Award winners and nominees that plays rock, jazz, country, blues and funk—in other words, music for every mood.

Town of DeWitt

Mood Swing is also playing this week’s concert in Ryder Park put on by the Town of DeWitt.

The Town of DeWitt summer concerts take place Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 under that park’s Galster Pavilion, located just outside the DeWitt Town Hall at 5400 Butternut Drive in East Syracuse.

The town recreation department, which organizes the shows, assures that all the music is family-friendly, and they encourage attendees to bring their lawn chairs.

That series of weekly concerts started on July 10 with Surf School, followed by a Liverpool band that has been rocking since 1966, The Strangers, on July 17.

Last week, on July 24, it was The Monterays, an even longer-running local band of rock-‘n’-rollers.

On Aug. 7 in DeWitt, there’s no concert, but on Aug. 14 it’s Central New York pop-rock band The Turbulents with their undertones of fusion and funk, and on Aug. 21 Terri & Joe will go acoustic.

Village of Minoa

The Village of Minoa concerts have been taking place in Lewis Park weekly since before the actual official start of summer. Always from 6 to 8 Friday nights, those shows under the gazebo align with weekly car cruises at the same location that welcome all automobile enthusiasts.

On May 17 it was the prolific Mark Zane with his blend of folk, rock, blues and country. After that, on May 24, it was seasoned Americana artists known to play hits from the ‘50s to today The NoSmo Kings, followed by acoustic rock duo Heyday, then Cosmic Giant, the dance band Letizia & The Z Band on June 28, Frank Arcuri on July 5, Mood Swing on July 12, Bob & Brady unplugged on July 19, and the well-traveled veteran pianist Tom Chick just last week on July 26.

On Aug. 2, it will be Dave Manchan; on Aug. 9, it’s rock and blues group The Degenerators; on Aug. 16 The Monterays are playing; on Aug. 23 the performers will be The Strangers; and for the last one on Aug. 30 it’s indie rock band I am Fool.

The Village of Minoa will also be holding the annual local gathering of orphan vehicles that has become a special staple at Lewis Park on Saturday, Aug. 17, and as the summer winds down, the village will be hosting its Festival in the Park on Sept. 7 with vendors, food and more live music.

Event cancellations and rain dates are announced on the Village of Minoa social media accounts and on villageofminoa.com.