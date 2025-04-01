CNS students participate in All County Jazz Festival

NORTH SYRACUSE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – Cicero-North Syracuse sent six students to the All County Jazz Festival on March 28 and 29.

These students auditioned along with many others across the county.

To be selected for this event requires a high level of musicality, preparation, and responsibility; and is a huge honor. There are only 24 in the vocal jazz group who are chosen from around the county.

The vocal students will be working under renowned Vocal Jazz Director Carol Jacobe who is professor of vocal studies and director of The Jazzuits Vocal Jazz Ensemble at LeMoyne College.

Mark Morris will be sitting first chair trombone in the Junior High Jazz Ensemble directed by David DiGennaro.

Morris currently plays first trombone with the CNS high school jazz ensemble.

The Onondaga County Music Educators Association (OCMEA) 2025 All-County Jazz Festival was held at C.B.A.

The program consisted of the Junior High Jazz Ensemble, Senior High Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Senior High Jazz Ensemble.

All students are part of CNS’s Jazz Ensembles under the direction of Danielle Rausa.