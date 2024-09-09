CAZENOVIA — This fall, the Cazenovia Public Library (CPL) will celebrate the fabric arts by launching a community knitting project in partnership with New York State Fair blue ribbon winner Jennifer Hamlin-Navias.

Registration for the project is now open. Participants will each receive a kit with everything needed to create a 12 in. x 12 in. hand-knit square to contribute to the project.

The squares will be collected and made into small lap blankets to be donated to a nursing home, senior center, or shelter this winter.

Each kit contains three patterns of varying difficulty levels to choose from, 4 mm knitting needles, and a skein of donated Berroco brand 3.5 oz/100 g yarn.

Participants who plan to follow different square patterns or use different supplies must ensure they are equivalent to those provided in the kits.

The library will not accept crochet squares or extreme size variations in knitting.

Registration closes on Sept. 13, and kits will be available for pickup on Sept. 18. Squares must be dropped off at CPL by Nov. 12.

The finished blankets will be displayed at the library during February Winterfest before they are donated.

Community members who want to contribute but do not have knitting experience are invited to sign up for Hamlin-Navias’ Learn to Knit classes on Sept. 19 and 26 at 6 p.m.

Hamlin-Navias learned to knit from her mother when she was 10 years old, and she now has 55 years of experience. She recently earned first place at the NYS Fair in the Arts and Crafts Knitting Division’s Adult Cardigan class.

“I love knitting and love introducing something that I love so much to other people,” she said.

Hamlin-Navias will also lead “Community Knit Along” events at CPL on Thursdays from Oct. 3-24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

“People can come to knit squares or just to knit,” said CPL Adult Programming and Service Coordinator Renee Joseph.

In January, CPL will host an adjudicated show of locally hand-knitted sweaters.

Individuals interested in exhibiting their work are invited to submit photos of their sweaters to the library. Judges will first pick the sweaters they want to evaluate in person and then select the pieces that will hang in the gallery during February Winterfest.

For more information on upcoming library events, visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.