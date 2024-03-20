EAST SYRACUSE — The East Syracuse Recreation Committee is holding its second annual Community Easter Dinner tomorrow, Thursday, March 21.

The free dinner will take place 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at East Syracuse American Legion Post 359, located at 135 W. Manlius St. in East Syracuse.

Donations of $3 per person and $10 per family would be appreciated, but they’re not required for entry and enjoyment of a dinner according to the flyer.

The menu will include ham, salad, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls, and dessert.

A collection box for a clothing drive will be at door. People are encouraged to donate any gently used youth clothing for the school nurse to provide to students at East Syracuse Elementary School.

There will be arts and crafts, including face painting and an opportunity to color Easter eggs, and there will be a visit from the Easter Bunny.

To register for the community dinner, email [email protected] or call 315-952-0038.

This Saturday, March 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. there will also be a “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny” at the same American Legion post. It will be $4 per person and at most $15 per family if the family members live within the same household.

The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, eggs, orange juice, milk and coffee.

The event will also include pictures with the Easter Bunny and a craft.

To register for the breakfast, attendees can pick up a registration form at the village hall and send it with payment addressed to Village of East Syracuse, 204 N. Center Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057.