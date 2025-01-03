CENTRAL NEW YORK – Whatever went wrong for the Fayetteville-Manlius ice hockey team when it surrendered seven unanswered goals to West Genesee in two periods on Dec. 17 at Cicero Twin Rinks did not linger.

Merely 48 hours later the Hornets were on the other end of a lopsided result, hosting CNY Fusion (the combined Fulton and Liverpool team) and recording a 6-0 victory to improve its overall record to 6-3.

It all came in the first two periods, F-M bolting out 3-0 in the first and then doubling that margin in the second with a deep, diverse attack led by Jack Lalik’s pair of goals.

Four others scored, too as Dimitry Sergeev, Will Sanzone, Noah Chen and Henry Dougherty all got goals, while Asa Black, Drew Mayne, Tyler Mayne and Greyson Mucha joined Sergeev in the assist column. F-M took 57 shots to Fusion’s 15.

Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt was back in action on Dec. 19 against Oswego at Onondaga Nation Arena, a back-and-forth affair which ended in a 3-3 tie.

The Brothers jumped out to a 2-0 first-period advantage only to have the Buccaneers go in front in the second with three unanswered goals, two of them from Jacob Morse and the other from Owen Seubert.

Recovering from this, CBA/J-D tied it in the third and it would remain that way, this despite the Brothers vastly out-shooting Oswego requiring Bucs goalie Jameson Stepien to pile up 47 saves.

Logan Novak, Jack Dement and Henry Boynton would push shots past Stepien, with Griffon Filighera and Ryan Hayden getting assists. Justin Buffum stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced.