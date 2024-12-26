VESTAL – When people talk about ice hockey reclaiming its roots they mean games played in the outdoors on frozen ponds, less organized, more free-wheeling and more susceptible to the elements.

This is what Cazenovia experienced first-hand on Dec. 20 when it ventured south to Vestal’s outdoor rink known as “The Farm” and, battling through the snow, staged a ferocious comeback to defeat Broome County 5-4 in overtime.

Already aware of the challenge of an outdoor game, the Lakers were greeted by falling snow in Vestal that, instead of letting up as originally forecast, kept on falling, at least two more inches.

Instead of sliding down the ice pucks halted in snow piles. Instead of the single Zamboni machine two of them were needed to keep conditions close to reasonable.

Affected by all this, Cazenovia fell behind 3-0 in the first two periods, but somewhere before the start of the third period the adjustments were complete and the Lakers started to click.

Before Broome County knew it Cazenovia had three quick goals –one by Jake Hightchew, then back-to-back tallies from Henry Miller – and a tie game.

Maintaining this momentum the Lakers went in front 4-3 late in the third on Shamus Newcomb’s tally. Broome County did tie it to force OT, but in the extra period Hightchew returned and put home the game-winner to go with his pair of assists.

Joey Dinatale, Vinny Dinatale and Tucker Ives joined Newcomb earning single assists, while Brayden Hull was strong down the stretch, running his total to 31 saves.