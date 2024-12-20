BALDWINSVILLE – As 2024 neared an end and 2025 started, the Baldiwnsville boys swim team was undefeated and atop the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division standings.

With the trio of Alex Nicita, Mason Stever and Alex Atherton each taking two individual races the Bees improved to 3-0 Monday night with a 51-41 victory over West Genesee at Baker High School.

Nicita would start out going two minutes 9.51 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley before moving to the 100 breaststroke and posting 1:09.23, pulling away from Trevor Salzman (1:17.95) and Cole Dwyer (1:18.73).

Stever would tear to a time of 22.52 seconds in the 50 freestyle beating WG’s Sean Putnam (24.60) as Marco VanCour (25.23) and Brayden Anders (25.60) followed. Then Stever won the 100 butterfly, his 1:02.15 edging out the 1:02.98 from the Wildcats’ Gavin Flanagan.

Atherton would pull away to win the 500 freestyle in 5:49.52, the only time under six minutes. Then a close 100 backstroke went to Atherton in 1:07.19 ahead of Kevin Milo’s 1:09.34 and Myles Reynolds’ 1:11.81.

VanCour was victorious in the 100 freestyle in 56.03 seconds, with Dwyer second in 58.91. Owen Nizar went to the front in the 200 freestyle going 2:08.42, with Salzman (2:14.80) in second place.

To start the meet Nicita, Atherton, Stever and Nizar would need 1:50.08 in the 200 medley relay to beat out WG’s solid 1:53.85. And in the closing 400 freestyle relay VanCour joined Stever, Nizar and Nicita to tear to victory in 3:35.86.

Three days later hosting Cicero-North Syracuse, the Bees managed to beat the Northstars by that exact same 51-41 margin.

Again dominant in the sprints, Stever set a new season mark with 22.29 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle over C-NS’s Brandon Keil (23.34) and, in the 100 freestyle, won in 49.69 pulling away from Leo Alexnder’s 52.25 for the Northstars.

Nicita got started in the 200 freestyle winning in 1:54.22 as Owen Nizar (2:05.14) was second. Then in the 500 freestyle Nicita prevailed in 5:12.12 with Marco VanCour going 5:33.88 for second place.

Stever and Nicita were part of the Bees’ winning relay efforts whether it was 1:35.53 in the 200 freestyle or 1:50.45 in the 200 medley before it closed out the meet with a 3:41.91 to edge C-NS (3:43.96) in the 400 freestyle relay.

Adrian Clay impressed in the 100 breaststroke posting 1:03.80 as Ethan Grimiak (1:12.48) followed. Nizar got his own victory in the 100 backstroke, prevailing in 1:01.44 over the 1:04.94 of C-NS’s Ryan Lasher.

Twice, Atherton finished second, going 2:22.55 in the 200 IM behind Alexander (2:12.63) and 59.82 seconds in the 100 butterfly to only trail Keil’s 56.98.