CENTRAL NEW YORK – Everywhere among area high school boys basketball team a winning trend took hold early last week, and Fayetteville-Manlius was at the forefront keeping an undefeated mark.

Rarely in program history has the Hornets started 5-0, but that was where it was in the wake of Tuesday night’s 56-48 victory over Henninger.

Consistent defense continued to be an F-M hallmark, along with an attack that did its best in the game’s middle stages led by Boomer Kuss, who produced 16 points. Reilly Anderson finished with 10 points, just ahead of Jack Hearn’s nine points. Charlie Schroder gained seven points.

Bishop Grimes moved to 4-1 on the season when it hosted Bishop Kearney, from Rochester, Tuesday night and subdued the Kings by a decisive 75-49 margin.

All nine Cobras players that saw action got on the scoreboard led by Garang Garang, who earned 22 points. Nate Abernethy gained most of his 17 points from four 3-pointers, while Eddie Koroma had 11 points and Dan Shaw finished with eight points.

Entering the week at 2-3 overall, Jamesville-DeWitt roared back to the .500 mark Tuesday against Central Square, dominating in all phases of the game while beating the Redhawks 76-28.

Already with a comfortable lead, the Red Rams built on it outscoring Central Square a combined 49-12 over the course of the second and third quarters.

Ultimately five J-D players hit double figures. Terrell Willis had 19 points and six rebounds, Jack Hazelton adding 12 points and five rebounds. Alan Zanders and Steve Bazile got 11 points apiece and Nate Johnson got 10 points and eight rebounds. Jackson Saroney dished out eight assists and contributed three steals.

In a similar vein East Syracuse Minoa won big against PSLA Fowler, smashing the Falcons by a score of 76-36.

Once the Spartans finished the first quarter in front 23-6 the dominant tone was set, and didn’t let up until the margin had grown to 56-27 at the end of the third period.

Anthony Bryant, with 20 points, led the charge. Ezra Wilson-Hiti had 16 points, a new career mark, while Tommy Clonan and Rob Clifford had 10 points apiece.

Back on Sunday, Christian Brothers Academy went to New York City and, against LaSalle Academy, rode the hot hand of Tevin Penix to a 55-46 victory.

All that Penix did was tear up LaSalle for a career-best 39 points, converting on 16 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and seven free throws while the Brothers’ defense, as a whole, protected the early lead it gained.

Far easier for CBA was Tuesday’s 84-58 romp over Solvay where it climbed to the .500 mark (3-3) and saw its offense break out even as Penix remained in top form.

Penix finished with 36 points converting on 15 field goals, two of them 3-pointers. By game’s end, though, all 12 CBA players had at least one field goal as Ronnel John stepped up for 14 points and Drew Britton earned eight points.

Manlius Pebble Hill played last Friday against Faith Heritage and took a 75-56 defeat, the difference being a second quarter where the Trojans were outscored 21-2.

Tyler Wladis hit six 3-pointers to finish with 23 points overall. Liam Allen and Max Crawford each got 12 points, with Faith Heritage led by 25 points from Westin Retzos and 24 points from Landon Bregou.