DEWITT – As they do each meet, Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy boys swimmers Misha and Lesha Kabunov pile up individual honors.

Yet it’s not translated into wins for the Red Rams in its first two meets of the 2024-25 season, including last Wednesday’s 100-85 loss to Baldwinsville at J-D Middle School.

For their part, Misha and Lesha won four combined events, with Misha breaking five minutes to take the 500-yard freestyle in 4:59.85 after he took the 200 freestyle in 1:49.53 to the 1:53.46 from B’ville’s Alex Nicita.

Lesha got first place in the 200 individual medley posting 2:06.46 well clear of the Bees’ Lucas Clay (2:17.27) and tore to a victory in the 100 butterfly in 55.24 seconds, with no other competitor breaking the one-minute mark.

Jonas Sarmast got J-D/CBA’s other individual title, his 1:01.38 in the 100 backstroke just ahead of Owen Nizar’s 1:01.86 for B’ville after he helped the Kabunovs and Daniel Luo win the opening 200 medley relay in 1:48.08 to the Bees’ 1:51.82.

Though it lost some top swimmers (including Mikey White) from last year’s sectional Class A championship team, the Bees remain formidable largely thanks to Mason Stever.

Stever first prevailed in the 50-yard freestyle, going 23.31 seconds to pull away as teammate Owen Nizar was second in 25.95. The sprint sweep was completed in the 100 freestyle when Stever won in 51.30 to beat out the 54.11 of Sarmast.

Moving to the 200 freestyle relay Stever paired with VanCour, Alex Nicita and Trevor Salzman to pull away and win in 1:38.80, then closed the meet with VanCour, Nicita and Alex Atherton to win an exciting 400 freestyle relay, going 3:30.91 to edge the Rams’ second-place 3:31.05 from Sarmast, Ryan Bannon and the Kabunovs.

Cameron Corona’s score of 287.45 points in diving would win most times, but he was second here to B’ville’s Nick Pompo, a 2024 state qualifier who had 313.65 points as Garrett Fuller (243.2) was third.

A busy week right before the holiday break has J-D/CBA hosting Auburn Tuesday and then going to Oswego Thursday night for a three-team meet also involving Pulaski.