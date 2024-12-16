CENTRAL NEW YORK – The high ambitions of the Cazenovia boys basketball team were only enhanced by the team’s 4-0 start and victory in the Dec. 6-7 Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Tournament.

First, though, Cazenovia had to simply prove that it was the best of the two Lakers sides, which last Wednesday night’s clash with Skaneateles at Buckley Gym would determine.

It didn’t turn out the way the hosts wanted.

Skaneateles prevailed 63-49, overcoming a strong Cazenovia start which produced an 18-12 lead by the end of the first quarter by dominating the second period 25-12.

From there Cazenovia was in catch-up mode yet was never able to put together another sustained urn, while Skaneateles was led by Reid Danforth’s 19 points, 12 rebounds, six asssits and five steals, Finlay Coyne adding 15 points.

Cazenovia had made it four wins in a row last Monday night against a Mount Markham side which entered the night with a 2-0 record, doing most of its damage in the first three quarters of a 69-59 victory.

Hot from the perimeter, the Lakers converted 11 3-pointers, many of them in a first half where it established a 45-36 lead, one which grew to double digits in the third quarter.

Even a late slump didn’t hurt too much as Edmond Richardson gained 28 points and Ben Bianco had 21 points, each of them hitting on four 3-pointers. Bobby Livingston had two 3-pointers on his way to 10 points.

After the loss to Skaneateles, Cazenovia would face PSLA Fowler Saturday in the Syracuse City Classic and quickly found its way back to the win column, defeating the Falcons 57-52.

They were on even terms most of the way, the main difference the Lakers outscoring Fowler 19-14 in an active third quarter where Richardson seemed to make everything on his way to 26 points, helped by 15 points from Bianco and nine points from Kooper Wilmot.

In between the Cazenovia games with Mount Markham and Skaneateles was the season debut for Chittenango, which got a harsh reminder of how challenging life will be now that Ryan Moesch and other top players from recent years have departed.

Fayetteville-Manlius put away the Bears 57-26, its defense never letting Chittenango score more than eight points in any single quarter.

Jacob Cheek,the Bears’ top scorer, had just seven points, with Jacob Bell getting five points. As a whole, Chittenango had just eight field goals As Reilly Anderson (12 points) and Boomer Kuss (10 points) led F-M.

Far closer was Thursday’s game against F-M’s neighbors from East Syracuse Minoa, yet the Bears could not quite get into the win column, falling to the Spartans 58-53.

The offense which did close to nothing against ESM was a lot more productive here, essentially trading baskets with ESM all through the first three quarters.

From a 44-44 tie, though, the Spartans pulled in front late and held on led by Tyler Quarry’s 17 point and Tommy Clonan’s 11 points. On Chittenango’s side, Cheek led with 14 points, Bell notching 13 points and Finnegan Gardner getting 12 points.

Against Solvay a night later, the Bears got to the win column in a 59-56 battle where hot early shooting created a 20-9 advantage which Chittenango would protect the rest of the night.

Overcoming eight 3-pointers and 27 points from Solvay’s Chris Nichols, the Bears saw Bell hit three 3-pointers and get 17 points with help from Cheek’s 14 points. Mason Corlis had 10 points, Kyle Wherlin nine

points and Garnder eight points.