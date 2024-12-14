SYRACUSE – Once again the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team is finding itself beating its main rivals when they compete against one another, helped in no small part by what it did in field events.

The Bees were victorious in Saturday’s session of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet at SRC Arena earning 98.5 points, enough to fend off a challenge from Cicero-North Syracuse (89 points) to finish on top as Marcellus took third with 81 points.

In the pole vault Owen Johnson cleared 12 feet, one foot clear of Skaneateles’ Ryan McCrone and Central Square’s Gaige Williams.

Kallen Kennedy was victorious in the boys shot put, his throw of 42 feet 6 1/2 inches to beat the 41’11 1/2″ of Jordan-Elbridge’s Roanan Ross. To complete a B’ville sweep of the throwing events Camden Davis sent the weight throw 51’8″, nearly five feet ahead of Solvay’s Dylan Mumford at 46’9″.

Wyatt Decker, in 1:28.91, took second to C-NS’s Dante Melfi (1:27.28) at 600 meters as Joe Saraceni was fourth in 1:32.90. Decker also was fourth in the triple jump going 40’3″ helped Jacob Guelli, Rex Kirkegaard and Chris Zellar as the Bees claimed first in the 4×400 relay in 3:39.87 ahead of Tully’s 3:41.19. Zellar added an eighth (38.83 seconds) in the 300-meter dash.

Jacob Guelli chimed in by taking second in the 3,200-meter run in 10:08.84, with Liam McComber third in 10:15.84 as they chased the winning 9:56.71 from Marcellus’ Liam Eldridge. Guelli, Kirkegaard, Ethan Millard and Logan Bolton took fouth in the 4×800 relay in 9:18.97.

On his own Bolton was third in the 1,000-meter run in 2:49.93, with Kayden Gilbert getting to fourth in the high jump clearing 5’8″ ahead of London Premo in seventh place with the same clearance. Premo added a seventh in the triple jump (38’1 3/4″) and Arthur Bullock had an eighth-place long jump of 18’4 1/4″.

Iggy Loedico was seventh in the 55-meter dash in 6.95 seconds and Dom Dottolo took ninth (5:03.62) in the 1,600-meter run. Lomedico, Arthur Bollock, Ayo Olayisade and Matt Medwid were sixth in the 4×200 relay in 1:42.99.

Over in the girls edition of the Morse meet B’ville had a strong showing, too, getting 66.5 points to land in third place. Only C-NS (166 points) and Liverpool (97.5 points) did better.

Going 1-2 in the 1,500-meter run the Bees had Kamryn Barton win it in 4:58.97 pulling away from Yolanda Wei, who was second in 5:08.62. Julianna Gingrich had a second-place shot put of 33 feet as Leah Bahamonde (29’8 1/2) was sixth, with Kate DeFio third in the pole vault clearing 7 feet.

Mia Roberts, Amerie Williams, Aaniya Johnson and Emerson Clavijo got to third place in the 4×400 relay in 4:21.66, with Johnson fifth (44.91 seconds) beating out Clavijo (44.99) for that spot in the 300-meter dash.

Isabella Arria, Clare Horan, Ella DeFio and Amerie Williams were third in the 4×800, posting 10:58.93, Horan fifth and Nicole Pelletier seventh in the high jump each clearing 4’6″ as Mya Bregande (4’4″) was ninth.

Madelyn Donhauser gained sixth place in the 3,000-meter run in 11:30.13 as DeFio (11:37.11) was ninth. Emmy Buchanan added a sixth (1:51.92) in the 600 as Arria ran the 1,000 in 3:31.37 for ninth place and Veda Steinemann (3:32.68) was 11th. Mariah LeGrow was 11th in the 55 hurdles in 9.86 seconds.