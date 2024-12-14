SYRACUSE – With a string of victories the Cicero-North Syracuse girls indoor track and field team rolled to first place in Saturday’s portion of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet at SRC Arena.

By meet’s end the Northstars had 166 points, while Liverpool easily claimed second place with 97.5 points. C-NS also finished second in the boys portion of the Morse meet with 89 points, trailing only Baldwinsville’s winning 98.5.

A full 24 points for C-NS came from the 55-meter dash won by Jaydin Mackey in 7.35 seconds over Anna Eells and Stephanie Todd, who both posted 7.52. Eells went on to clear 5 feet 6 inches in the high jump to beat the field by half a foot as Liverpool’s Taima Tearney (4’10”) was fourth.

In the 1,000-meter run C-NS had Katy Harbold prevail in 3:05.62 as Cameron Sisk (3:12.52) followed in second place. The 600-meter run had the same result with Evelyn Magente’s 1:42.54 edging Gabby Putman’s 1:42.59 followed by Liverpool’s Chloe Ryan (1:50.04) and Jahnaysia Jordan (1:50.90).

Grace Murray, Alexa Belknap, Charlotte Raymond and Callie Bednarski were victorious in the 4×400 relay in 4:19.14 before Sisk, Harbold, Putman and Mya Patti claimed the 4×800 relay in 10:00.88. To complete the relay sweep Eells, Mackey, Todd and Selena Moreno got first in the 4×200 relay in 1:45.79 edging the 1:46.12 from Liverpool.

Aaliyah McDonald beat the field in the triple jump going 33’7 1/2″ as Moreno finished fifth. Murray got second (44.00 seconds) and McDonald third (44.11) in the 300-meter dash as Moreno was fourth and Todd fifth in the 55-meter hurdles and Annie Capone fifth in the pole vault.

Liverpool would get a win from Kaitlyn Hotaling in the 3,000-meter run as her time of 10:46.83 was the lone time under the 11-minute mark, with C-NS’s Kennedy Jones in fourth place. Mia Wright took the 300-meter dash in 42.11 seconds, nearly two full seconds ahead of Murray, and Maddie Devendorf was victorious in the long jump going 16’11”.

Katie Martin went 5:16.22 for third place in the 1,500-meter run. Also, Ariyah Racciatti took fourth place in the weight throw and Olivia Kuol fifth in the shot put, while Nahla Battle-Crenshaw was fourth and Mikayla Greene sixth in the 55 sprint and Addison Ziegler was sixth in the 1,000.

Moving to the boys Morse meet C-NS again went 1-2 in the 1,000, with Tyler Graham prevailing in 2:44.09 just ahead of the 2:45.57 from Dominic Petrera. Then Dante Melfi won the 600 in 1:27.28 ahead of the 1:28.91 from B’ville’s Wyatt Decker.

Melfi, Graham, Petrera and Joe Massett went 8:57.70 in the 4×800 relay beating the field by more than 16 seconds. Jaiden Tagliarino nearly won the 55 hurdles, his 8.12 seconds inches behind the 8.11 from Marcellus’ Owen Alexander. Brecken May had a fourth-place shot put toss of 38’7 1/4″.

Colin Daley cleared 10 feet for fifth place in the pole vault and Matt Freeman was fifth in the long jump (18’7 3/4″) and triple jump (40’2 3/4″). Nolan Zinsmeyer took fourth and Joe Massett fifth in the 3,200-meter run, with Antwan Maxwell fourth in the 55 sprint in 6.82 seconds.

Liverpool’s boys team finished eighth with 29 points, more than a third of them from Josh Vang winning the 1,600-meter run in 4:40.79 over Central Square’s Charles Raymond (4:41.74) as Brian Juston was fourth in 4:56.83.