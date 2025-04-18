J-D boys lacrosse takes 18-15 defeat to Canandaigua

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Four games, and four lopsided victories by a combined 82-9 margin, may have caused the Jamesville-DeWitt boys lacrosse team to think that it could repeat this dominance against anyone it faced.

Canandaigua then promptly blew up those thoughts on Tuesday afternoon, the Gray Wolves from Section V scoring twice as much as all those previous four opponents combined and stunning the Red Rams 18-15.

At first J-D responded well to adversity, erasing a 4-1 deficit with an eight-goal second quarter that produced a 9-6 advantage going into halftime.

However, Canandaigua made its own charge in the third period, outscoring the Rams 7-3 to take the lead and then answering everything J-D threw at them late.

Lucas Patchen still had five goals, with Andrew Laubenstein scoring twice and getting a pair of assists. Jackson King and Braeden Baker also scored twice as Miles Patchen, Tate Mullin and Zach Hildreth each got one goal and one assist. Ryan Babikan added a goal and Ben Porter got two assists.

By contrast, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy both won that same day, the Spartans getting its first victory of the season pulling away from Auburn and prevailing 19-12 over the Maroons.

Trailing 6-5 after a wild first quarter, ESM then got eight goals in a decisive second period, and though Auburn did rise up early in the second half, the Spartans equaled it and blanked the Maroons in the final period.

Mike Santillo ed the way, Santillo getting six goals and three assists as Cayden Claflin and Brody Vollmer both scored four times, Claflin adding a pair of assists.

Noah Taylor piled up five assists along with a three-goal hat trick. Nick Courcy and Andrew Amodio earned goals, with assists credited to Jackson Tedesco, Josh Glanton and Matt McDonald.

As for CBA, it fought past LaFayetete/Onondaga 11-8 largely on the sick of Vince Lazzaro, whose six goals accounted more than half the Brothers’ production as he also got an assist.

Ben Anderson got two goals and two assists, with Liam Hardy also scoring twice. Jack Wichmann had a goal and two assists as Jack Ludington added an assist. Only 18 saves by Lancers goalie Raun Gabriel kept it close.

This led to a Thursday showdown between CBA and ESM where what happened in the game’s middle stages helped the Brothers pick up a 13-10 victory over the Spartans.

CBA outscored ESM 9-5 in the second and third periods led by Wichmann, who amassed five assists to augment his three-goal hat trick. Lazzaro also had three goals, with Anderson, Ludington and Hardy earning two goals apiece and Vaughn earning a goal plus two assists. Drew Britton recorded 13 saves.

Much of the Spartans’ production came from Santillo, with four goals and one assist, and Claflin, who earned three goal and one assist. Tedesco, Noah Taylor and Matt O’Reilly also found the net.

Meanwhile, Fayetteville-Manlius had a big game of its own against Baldwinsville at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium and, with a stirring fourth-quarter comeback, earned a big 15-12 victory over the Bees.

The Hornets led 3-1 early, only to have B’ville answerw with four straight goals. Then F-M took over, giving itself a 10-6 advantage going into halftime.

What followed in the third quarter was the Bees winning nearly every faceoff and turning long possessions into goals. Iggy LoMedico, Tieman Lynch and Dylan Garcia all converted before Matt Niedzialek hit on three consecutive goals.

All of this put the Bees in front 12-10, but it didn’t hold. F-M took full advantage of a string of B’ville mistakes in the final period as it caught up at 12-12 and went in front in the final minutes with goals from Tom Porter, Tyler Burns and Randal Hearn.

Hearn, Porter and Colin Clark led F-M with three goals apiece. Burns scored twice and got two assists, Jon Schalk also getting two goals with single goals going to Caden Green and Mac Moses.