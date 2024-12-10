CENTRAL NEW YORK – When the Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA wrestling team made its 2024-25 season debut last Saturday in the Morrisville Eaton Duals, East Syracuse Minoa was right there, too.

Overall, the Rams finished 4-1, which included handling the Spartans head-to-head in a 56-14 match to open the tournament aided by five forfeits.

Of the eight contested bouts J-D/CBA won five of them, with Matt Fallon, at 145 pounds, pinning Jordan Straile in 20 seconds and Zion Garelick (138 pounds) getting a 55-second fall over Bryce Oviedo.

Bryce Dadey, at 285 pounds, pinned Matt Russo in 92 seconds, with Kai Vien (152 pounds) earning a 17-2 technical fall over Aiden Pahon and Enes Damkaci (190 pounds) outlasting Colin Caiello 15-9.

ESM’s three wins included a pin by Jayden Clark (215 pounds) over Adam Butler in the last 20 seconds, with Charles English (170 pounds) blanking Donald Money in a 15-0 technical fall and Peyton Spencer, at 130 pounds, topping Max Griffin 11-5.

J-D/CBA beat Rome Free Academy 57-15, Cazenovia 48-15 and host Morrisville-Eaton 62-12, with pins against the Black Knights earned by Griffin Fallon, Damkaci and Lucas Kuriatnyk (170 pounds).

The Cazenovia match included a tense 215-pound bout where Adam Butler edged Riley Fowler 4-2. Other wins were more lopsided including a pin by Griffin over Slade Duerr in 37 seconds and Dadey over Luther Dannon in 85 seconds. Griffin, Vien, Damkaci, Butler, Dominic Schiano (130) and Zion Garelick (138) all getting pins against M-E.

Only Salem-Cambridge topped J-D/CBA, taking the team title 38-22. Dadey managed the Rams’ lone pin of Camden Hill late in the first period as Schiano topped Jonah Stevens 15-7, Griffin beat Luke Leblanc 4-1 and Zekial Soltau (101 pounds) got a 7-0 shutout of Lucas Nolan

ESM was close against RFA but lost, 36-29, though Spencer got a technical fall over Wyatt Knamm. Also, Aiden Pahon (152) and Brenden Zweisler (170) each got pins late in the second period – Pahon over Trey Highers, Zweisler over Nyzijhir Ikema.

And in a 52-12 defeat to Cazenovia, the Spartans had just win on the mat – from Spencer, who pinned Slade Duerr in the final seconds of the opening period. ESM fell 42-24 to Morrisville-Eaton, with Clark’s 69-second pin of Llewellyn Lloyd the only win other than a forfeit.

Meanwhile, Fayetteville-Manlius was taking part in the Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament, hosted by Cicero-North Syracuse at North Syracuse Junior High School.

The Hornets finished sixth in the 12-team field earning 96.5 points, with Caleb Haase taking fourth place at 215 pounds. Four other Hornets had fifth-place finishes.

Tyler Delaney earned fifth place on the mat at 160 pounds beating teammate Jacob Pavlov 14-8, but forfeits helped Harrison Schwab (170 pounds), Graham Dauszka (145 pounds) and Joe Rafuse (124 pounds) to those same finishes.