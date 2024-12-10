Our sweet, quirky, loving wife and friend, Jacquelyn Stephenson Bay died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

She was born on Jan. 11, 1951, to her parents Alice Toni and John R Stephenson in Buffalo and moved to Skaneateles when she was six years old.

Jackie was in the class of 1969 at Skaneateles Central High School. She was a cheerleader and enjoyed partying with her friends on the lake.

After high school, Jackie became a legal professional assistant working for several lawyers and Mutual of New York in Syracuse.

Jackie had an immense love for horses, particularly her beauties Wing and her second horse Cody. This love began in her early years when she would ride for hours at The Winkleman’s stables.

In 1995, Jackie eloped with her love, John Bay. Jackie and John have been married for 30 years. They purchased a beautiful home on Cherry Street Road in Auburn, where they have a horse barn and several acres for the horses.

Jackie was pre-deceased by her parents, JR and Toni, as well as her brothers, Ken in 2001 and John R. Jr. in 2009.

She is survived by her loving, strong and patient husband, John. In addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law, Ted Bay, her sister-in-law, Jennifer Hutchinson Plummer, and her nephew, Harley Stephenson. Jackie also leaves several very good friends.

This world will not be the same without her. She will be held dearly in our hearts forever.

True to Jackie’s style, she did not want any services. Just think of her and smile — with Jackie Bay and Betsy Brice-Cotter. A celebration of life at a later date. Donations can be made the Matthew House in her memory.

To send condolences, visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.