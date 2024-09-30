CENTRAL NEW YORK – All through the latter part of September the West Genesee girls soccer team has demonstrated a high standard that has proven that it is quite capable of defending its Section III Class AA championship.

With an even sharper attack than in 2023 to go with a high-quality defense, the Wildcats even managed the rare feat of beating the same opponent twice in the span of less than a week.

At Fayetteville-Manlius last Tuesday night, WG put away the Hornets 4-0, not in any way resembling the comeback it had to make to win 2-1 when the two sides met five days earlier in Camillus.

Steadily, the Wildcats pressured until going out in front in the first half. Then it built upon that 1-0 advantage after the break overwhelming F-M’s defense with depth and versasility.

Four different WG players – Addison Kensey, Kyra Lynch, Maria Snyder and Chelsea Donaldson – earned those four goals, with Kensey also joining Tori Hulbert and Bridget Petrus in the assist column.

A tough non-league game awaited Saturday at state Class A no. 11-ranked New Hartford, but the Wildcats were more than up to it, going out and ripping past the Spartans 3-1.

Again putting together a near-perfect start, WG found itself sporting a 2-0 advantage going to halftime. Then it responded to Amanda Graziano’s goal for New Hartford with another tally to preserve its margin.

Maria Snyder put in two of those goals, the other going to Kensey. Sofia Snyder notched an assist, as did Hulbert, with the defense protecting Aislen Miehl, who took a turn in goal and earned the victory.

Bishop Ludden had a game against Manlius Pebble Hill last Wednesday rescheduled to Oct. 7, but did play on Friday against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown and routed the Rebels 6-0 to improve to 7-2 on the season.

Somehow the Gaelic Knights managed two different hat tricks – one by Ashley Pawelczyk, the other by Jane Fallon – as the pair both got single assists to go with their three goals. Sophia Chemotti and Elizabeth Gaughan also earned assistss.

Ludden has three games this week against Hannibal, Tully and Pulaski, with West Genesee, who is also 7-2, hosting Cicero-North Syracuse Thursday night.