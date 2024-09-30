CENTRAL NEW YORK – A neighborhood rivalry revived again in cross country last Wednesday afternoon when Jamesville-DeWitt took on East Syracuse Minoa and the two sides split while each of them also ran against Fulton.

Victorious on both sides, the ESM girls beat J-D 19-42 and Fulton 19-40, with Abigail Burt going 19 minutes 58 seconds to earn the individual title over the 20:31 from Jaelyn Jordan.

Emma Rukavena led J-D posting 21:33 to edge Rebecca Mendez Squier’s 21:35, but the Spartans grabbed the next four head-to-head spots against the Rams led by Laila Thomas (22:05) in fifth place. Danika Besig was sixth in 22:35 as Emily Clonan went 22:55 and Claire Lavelle posted 23:49.

J-D’s boys won a tense 26-29 decision over ESM, with the Red Rams and Spartans both topping the Red Dragons – 23-37 for J-D, 22-34 for ESM.

Individually, Ryan Carter put up 17:28 for the Rams to beat the 17:41 from the Spartans’ Brandon Cerlanek, with ESM’s Elijah Evelyn third in 18:12 and Bryce Oviedo fifth in 18:29.

To win, J-D needed both Peter Drew’s fourth-place 18:29 as Joseph Lore (19:24) and Paul Fischi (19:28) were sixth and seventh, respectively. Then, after Cooper Barth finished in 19:41, Zach Lapidus (19:59) and Haralambos Sakellariou (20:04) helped the Rams pull it out.

Fayetteville-Manlius easily claimed its races over Syracuse West by equal 15-50 margins, with Will Ditre blazing to a winning boys time of 17:20 which beat runner-up Kevin Heller (18:36) by more than a minute.

Nick Russell got third place in 19:04, followed by Sam Beeman’s 19:05 and Joe Beecher’s 19:09. Ben Prendergast landed in sixth place in 19:13, edging Eliot El-Bayadi’s 19:14, with Alex Domaszczynski posting 19:28 and Chase Croop (20:16) ahead of Jacob Vaccaro’s 20:24.

F-M’s girls saw Izzie Sullivan continue her win streak, finshing in a top time of 20:01. Jordan Giannetti ran well, getting second place in 20:14. Camille Ryan finished third in 20:35 as Evie Pinkerton (21:52) and Claire McDonald (22:00) completed a top-five sweep, followed by Catie Edwards (22:09) and Ashlyn Yonge’s 22:24.

Christian Brothers Academy faced Westhill, with the boys Brothers taking a 24-34 defeat.

Viraan Shah’s 16.39.2 trailed only the 15:56.7 from the Warriors’ Edward Popp as James Cass was third in 16:39.2. Daniel Abbe took eighth place in 17:43.9. For the CBA girls, Ava Lavalle had the best effort, finishing in 20:27.2.