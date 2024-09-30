CENTRAL NEW YORK – For the most part area high school girls tennis teams had to wait out rains that hit early last week and caused most matches to be postponed, a stark contrast to the warm temperatures and sunshine of the previous two weeks.

Christian Brothers Academy did get in its match against Chittenango by playing single sets to eight games, able to earn enough of them to beat the Bears 4-1.

Claire Schaefer not only shut out Molly Uryniak 8-0 in singles, she also paired with Maddie Kanerviko in doubles to claim a 9-7 classic over Leah Ezzo and Evelyn Keville as Rowan Doyle, playing first singles, got an 8-1 win over Molly Douglas.

Then all the teams were off until Friday, when East Syracuse Minoa returned and, with a 6-1 win over Oswego moved back to the .500 mark at 5-5.

In order to complete a doubles sweep the Spartans needed Amra Korman and Minela Korkutovic to win in three sets over the Buccaneers’ tandem of Nia Evans and Madelyn Christ.

Jewelianna Hallock and Evangeline Tsan beat Natalie Breitbeck and Abigail Jaskula 6-3, 6-2, with Lila O’Brien and Caroline Sitnik winning 6-1, 6-1 over Rowan Mott and Maria Saltalamachia as Katelyn Davis and Sophie Jones beat Sophia Cahill and Clementine Rastley 6-3, 6-0.

Ososeno Ikhide lost in singles in three sets to Amanda Connelly, but Kelly Li got past Emery O’Brien 6-4, 6-4 as Erin Murnane claimed a 6-4, 6-3 decision over Margaret O’Leary.

ESM played again Saturday and beat Central Square 5-2, having to forfeit one doubles match but getting two other points as Davis and Sitnik beat Michelle Brisette and Maya Gibson 6-4, 6-4, with Hallock and O’Brien working together to beat Lauren Perry and Jenna Ibrahim 6-4, 6-1.

This augmented a singles sweep where, in order, Li won 6-2, 6-3 over Paige Westfall, Murnane beat Chloe Giblin 6-4, 6-2 and Ikhide handled Alexandria Bell 6-3, 6-4.

A busy Saturday included Fayetteville-Manlius handling Liverpool 7-0 with a trio of 6-0, 6-0 singles shutouts by Sadie Toole, Samreen Mangat and Mariah Sun and a doubles sweep where the closest match had Lindsey Chong and Sonia LaHaye get past Allie Kerneklian and Emma Kohberger 6-4, 7-5.

Jamesville-DeWitt played twice on the weekend and lost both matches, falling 6-1 to Baldwinsville last Friday getting the lone point when, in doubles, Kendall Cabiles and Anna Hasegawa rallied past Carmela Budzich and Ella Clary 3-6, 6-3, 14-12. Then the Red Rams lost 5-2 to Ithaca on Saturday afternoon.