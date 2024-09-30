CENTRAL NEW YORK – Consistency is turning into a hallmark for the Cazenovia girls cross country team in the early portion of its OHSL Liberty National division slate.

When the Lakers went to Mexico and defeated Phoenix 17-46 last Wednesday afternoon, it equaled, by the exact score, the margin of Cazenovia’s win over Jordan-Elbridge in the Sept. 18 league opener.

Lily Kogut led Cazenovia, claiming the individual race in 22 minutes, 13 seconds, just ahead of Abbie Comeau, who got to second place in 22:28. Maeve McGreevy got third place, joining Kogut and Comeau ranked in the top 20 of the state Class C individual rankings.

Gwen Livingston went 25:20 for fifth place and Haylee Stearns, sixth in 25:21, rounded out the Lakers’ scoring column. Avery Cashatt (26:05) and Izzy Stromer-Galley (26:20) followed.

Another league meet for Chittenango proved successful last Wednesday afternoon with each of the Bears’ sides able to defeat Homer.

In the boys race, Chittenango’s 22-35 margin featured Bryce Edwards taking the individual race, his time of 17:06 nearly half a minute ahead of the Trojans’ Chris Boylan in 17:34.

Then the Bears claimed the next three spots, led by Zach Driscoll getting third place in 17:39. Gavin Roach ran to fourth place in 18:16 and Logan Rogers went 18:37 for fifth place.

Meanwhile, in the girls race Chittenango prevailed 24-37, even though the Trojans’ Ingrid Aagaard won in 19:10 and Anna Aldrich was third in 22:08.

In between them, Natalie DiGennaro finished in 20:31 to take second place. Ani McCarthy got to fourth place running together with Emily Judd and Ava McLean, each posting 23:13, with Kyra Congden, in 24:51, just ahead of Karlee Paone’s 24:52.