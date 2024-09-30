CENTRAL NEW YORK – It was more a reflection of the tough competition it faced than any lack of quality on part that the Cazenovia girls soccer team found itself mired at 0-4 going into last week’s action.

In theory, 7-0 Hamilton should have handled the Lakers last Monday at Colgate University’s soccer complex, but the state Class D no. 7-ranked Emerald Knights, accustomed to facing small schools in the Center State Conference, was kept off the board and Cazenovia won 2-0.

All through the game the pressure which the Lakers applied led to scramble situations in front of the Hamilton net and the Lakers capitalizing with goals.

Both senior Ava Vanetti and junior Quinn Holdren netted their first goals of the fall, while the Lakers’ defense smothered the Emerald Knights to the point that goalie Becca Brooks only had to make three saves.

So began a stretch where the Lakers would play five games in nine days culminating in Monday’s match against Chittenango, who prevailed 3-1 when the two sides first met Sept. 10.

Not having a letdown following the win at Hamilton, Cazenovia topped Hannibal/Cato-Meridian 3-1 a day later, a game where it netted the only goal in the first half and then doubled the margin despite Amber Clarke’s tally.

Ella Baker led the way for the Lakers, scoring twice as the other goal went to Caitlin Dolan. Vanetti earned an assist as Skye Stanford stopped five of the six shots she faced.

This brief win streak halted Thursday night in a tough 1-0 defeat to Homer, Cazenovia getting all kinds of chances yet unable to put any of its 10 shots past Trojans goalie Kennadie Taylor.

The Lakers’ own defense stood up well, too, not letting Homer control the flow of play. Stanford made seven saves, but the goal she surrendered to the Trojans’ Emily Petrella proved the difference.

In Saturday’s game against Phoenix, Cazenovia cooled off a bit and lost, 3-0, to the Firebirds, who got two goals from Lauryn Lape and a goal from Paige Pinkley as it pulled away in the late going. Stanford finished with seven saves.

Chittenango met up with Phoenix last Tuesday night, with the Bears less than a week removed from surrendering a three-goal lead to Mexico in a 4-3 overtime decision.

This game would also end 4-3 but go in Chittenango’s favor as it again leaned heavily on Abby Scheidelman’s talents.

With her 12th, 13th and 14th goals of the season, Scheidelman completed another hat trick, her fourth in seven games. Taylor Velardi had the other goal, with Hannah Machan and Abby Baldwin adding assists and each of Suzy Horning’s seven saves an important one.

Far more lopsided was Friday’s 9-0 win over Canastota, with Chittenango nearly getting to double digits as Scheidelman again got three goals, tacking on an assist.

Baldwin stepped up, too, scoring twice and getting a pair of assists. Machan got a goal and two assists as Taylor Velardi, Bella Nastri and Arielle Vonderwolt all added goals. Assists were credited to Annabelle Granata, Lis Vonderwolt and Persephone Rohrer.

Now the Bears would visit Cazenovia on Monday night to start a big week where it also faces CBA on Thursday, with the Lakers hosting state Class B no. 1-ranked Marcellus Thursday and then Bishop Ludden on Saturday afternoon.