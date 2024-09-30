ONONDAGA COUNTY – This is already the final week of regular-season action for the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool boys golf teams, who both want to find their top form before next week’s Section III fall tournament.

Off for most of the week due to rainouts, Liverpool returned to action last Friday against C-NS Green and, improving its record to 3-7, prevailed by a score of 202-220.

Evan Retzbach led the Warriors, shooting a 38 for nine holes at Greens at Beaumont. Tom Neave finished with a 39, with Nick Scholz and Logan Reissig tying for third posting 39 and Alex Kirkby adding a 43.

For C-NS Green, Evan Jones had the best total of 42. Carter Reynolds managed a 43, with Brian Saloski contributing a 44 ahead of Cooper Pallotta’s 45 and Tyler Belknap’s 46.

Going into the week at 7-3 overall, C-NS Blue improved on that mark in last Wednesday’s match against West Genesee Blue, where it pushed past the younger group of Wildcats 195-206.

Drew Kippen shot 37 for nine holes at Arrowhead, with Austin Clarke’s 38 and Cooper Stimson’s 39 completing a top-three C-NS Blue sweep. Noah Raymjond had a 40 to match WG Blue’s low round from Alex Dunham, with Nate Bustin contributing a 41.

Then these Northstars went to Timber Banks and defeated Baldwinsville White 190-224, this time with the top four individual scores headed by Stimson’s even-par 36.

Ethan Hanson had a 37, by far his best round of the fall, while Kippen managed a 38 and Clarke posted 39, all of them bettering the 40 from the Bees’ Dom DeRito that Blake Wise would match.

C-NS Green faced B’ville White last Tuesday at Greens at Beaumont, the Northstars falling 218-232 even though Riley Petzoldt, shooting a 41, tied the Bees’ Dylan Fall and Brady Steria for low individual score.

Four other B’ville White golfers – Parker Allen (42), Jackson Rinko (43) and Rocco Weaver (44) – beat out the 45 from Nick Cimino, which was trailed by Jones (47), Belknap (49) and Andrew Dolson (50).