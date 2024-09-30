ONONDAGA COUNTY – When it came to the boys volleyball rivalry between Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse, it had mostly gone in the Northstars’ favor through the years, but not in their first 2024 encounter.

Building on what it had accomplished during a 5-1 start the Warriors swept the Northstars in three sets, getting to the front in a hurry as it won the opening set 25-20.

A lopsided second set went 25-14 in Liverpool’s favor and, try as it could, C-NS could not turn it around as the Warriors emerged from a far closer third set to take it 25-21 and clinch the match.

Depth on Liverpool’s front line played a big role as Sean Frawley led with seven kills, but Chase Loveless and Amaree Burton were close behind, each earning six kills as James Kelly finished with five kills.

Behind them, Kellen Conway managed 19 assists, while Keagan Misenick provided support earning six assists. Loveless led the defense with 11 digs, Shahidullah Sahak equaling Conway’s total of five digs.

On C-NS’s side, Grady Kennedy finished with 13 assists, most of his passes going to Joey Lukasiewicz, who had 10 digs. No other Northstars player earned more than Philip Greer and Ryan Leahey’s three kills apiece as Max Wolanski had seven digs, Kennedy and Jack Copeland each managing six digs.

Not having a letdown on Thursday, Liverpool beat Syracuse City in four sets, the key to it surviving a tense opener 27-25 which led to a 25-9 domination of the second.

Though Syracuse prolonged the match 27-25 in the third, the Warriors won the fourth 25-15 with Conway’s 32 assists often going to Frawley, who earned 14 kills and four blocks.

Loveless was active, too, getting eight kills and five blocks as Kelly and Conway both earned six kills. Burton had four kills and Ben McHerron stepped up with five kills. Sahak got 10 digs, Conway nine digs and Gianni DeFrancisco eight digs.

Now Liverpool will take aim at reigning two-time state Division II champion Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday night, three days before C-NS faced the Red Rams so in the wake of a Tuesday match with Living Word Academy.