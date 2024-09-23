ONONDAGA COUNTY – Playing just two matches last week, the Fayetteville-Manlius Green boys golf team remained undefeated, even as a big match loomed Monday at Green Lakes against one of its main SCAC Metro division challengers, West Genesee Gold.

At Timber Banks last Monday, it was the Hornets taking on Baldwinsville Red, again displaying depth and balance while pulling away to beat the Bees 194-208.

Three different F-M Green golfers – Hugh Roddy, Henry Will and Aiden Curran – shot 38 for nine holes to match the low roudn by B’ville Red’s Jacob Penafeather.

Then Turner Berry stepped up with a 39, equaling his low round of the season, and Dylan Friedman put up a 41 to equal that of the Bees’ second-best round from Dom Purtell.

Also on Monday, F-M White met Baldwinsville White at Timber Banks and, in this battle of younger teams, the Hornets matched its elders, only by a larger margin as it won 205-226.

Brian Tonkovich, shooting a 39, edged the Bees’ Brady Steria (39) for the individual title, while Grant Rhyde and Collin Gillespie both finished at 41. Cullen Vredenburgh and Owen Baker both put up rounds of 42, Luke McGinnis adding a 48.

Then it was F-M Green’s turn against B’ville White at Timber Banks on Thursday. The 205-226 victory had Tyler Burns, with a 39, edge out Will’s 40 as Duncan McDaniel’s 41 equaled the Bees’ Rylan MacCollum.

Ryder Baldwin shot a 42 for fifth place and Friedman was sixth with 45.

Meanwhile, F-M White dropped a close 191-199 match to Cicero-North Syracuse Blue at Woodcrest. Rhyde had a 39 and four others – Gillespie, Eric Kozlowski, Nico Capriotti and Jaiden Dardaris – each posted 40, bettered or equaled by five Northstars led by a 37 from Austin Clarke.

Just as dominant was Christian Brothers Academy, who in a clash of unbeaten Onondaga High School League sides last Tuesday at Drumlins turned back 5-0 Westhill with some superb individual efforts in a 180-212 victory.

Luke Snyder and Emmet Kilmartin both shot three-under-par 33, both of them personal bests. Andrew Fox had a 37, with Patrick O’Connor’s 38 matching Westhill’s low round by Evan Chaddock and Zach Cooper putting up a 39.

From there, the Brothers turned back Chittenango 191-226 at Drumlins with Snyder nearly equaling his Westhill total by shooting 34. Eric Lee had a 38 to tie the Bears’ low total by Anthony Thousand, with O’Connor notching a second straight 38 as Will Young posted 40 and Kilmartin added 41.

Even better, from CBA’s perspective, was knocking off Jamesville-DeWitt Thursday afternoon at Drumlins 202-212, even though the Red Rams had three of the top five individual totals.

Vincent Frocione shot 37 to match Young, with Beau Hayes’ 38 in third place and Brayden Thomas posting 40 to equal Soren Kang. CBA then won it with 41s from Michael Brown and Chris O’Connor and a 43 from Ryan Damon ahead of the Rams’ duo of Henry Skinner (48) and Ben Porter (49).