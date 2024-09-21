CENTRAL NEW YORK – A full slate of league cross country meets on Wednesday included a sweep by Fayetteville-Manlius over Henninger.

In the boys race, F-M won 19-42 as Will Ditre tore to a time of 14:07.7 on the Hornets’ 2.6-mile course, winning over a second-place 14:23.8 from Kevin Heller.

Joe Beecher (15:20.7) and Jacob Vaccaro (15:28.1) also had top-five efforts, with Alex Domaszczynski, in 15:36.2, leading a group that included Freddy Hunt (15:41.6), Eliot El-Bayadi (15:44.8) and Sam Beeman (15:45.8) as Ben Prendergast went 15:51.9.

The F-M girls 15-50 win over Henninger included Izzie Sullivan’s fourth straight race win in 15:03.9 as Jordan Giannetti got second in 15:40.7. Camille Ryan, third in 16:23 flat, beat out a 16:40.5 from Claire McDonald and 17:00.5 from Evie Pinkerton.

Jamesville-DeWitt dominated Central Square on the boys side, wining 15-50 as Ryan Carter’s 18:56 led the way, nearly a minute ahead of Peter Drew’s second-place 19:42.

In all, the Red Rams swept the top eight spots. Joseph Lore was third in 20:39, ahead of Paul Fischi in 20:49. Zach Lapidus got fifth in 21:04 ahead of Haralambos Sakellariou (21:05), Matt Certolella (21:29) and Garrett Fuller (21:57).

On the girls side J-D lost to Central Square 24-33, the Rams led by Rebecca Mendez Squier’s second-place 22:35 as the Redhawks’ Kadence Williams pulled away in 21:09. Emma Rukavena was fourth in 23:07 and Rachel Pettiford sixth in 25:38, but three Central Square runners beat the 27:34 from Emerson Ridzi.

East Syracuse Minoa met Oswego with the Spartans rolling past the Buccaneers 17-46 in the girls race led by Rachael Burt, whose 21:49 was a minute and a half clear of Jaelyn Jordan’s 23:19.

Abigail Burt got third place in 23:59, while Laila Thomas, who finished fifth in 25:08, led an ESM pack that included Emily Clonan (25:31), Danika Besig (25:31), Claire Lavelle (25:39), Kate Callahan (26:13) and Ava Wojnarek (26:14).

The Spartans took a 25-34 defeat to Oswego in the boys race as the Bucs swept the sixth through 10th spots to overcome three top-five Spartans finishes. Elijah Evelyn was second in 18:05 to the 17:49 from Oswego’s Daniel Dunn. Brandon Cerlanek got third place in 18:56, with Bryce Oviedo running to fifth in 19:09.

Christian Brothers Academy split its meet with Cortland at Gutchess Park, the boys winning 24-31 led by the duo of Viraan Shah and James Cass as Shah, in 17:40, beat out Cass (17:43) for the top spot.

The Purple Tigers earned five of the next six finishing spots, but the Brothers did enough to win thanks to a sixth from Quentin Goodemote in 21:37 and eighth from Dan Abbe in 22:51.

The CBA girls lost 15-50 to Cortland in large part due to the depth on its roster, but still had on an individual basis Ava LaValle finish third in a time of 27:32 and Sophia Sheehan get fifth place in 28:30.

Some of the F-M and J-D runners were featured Saturday in the Baldwinsville Invitational, where even without Sullivan in the lineup the girls Hornets finished third in the Large School division behind Auburn and Cicero-North Syracuse.

Giannetti led the way, getting to fifth place in 18:58.1, while Ryan finished 11th in 20:03.9. McDonald (20:27.9) and Pinkerton (20:37.8) also had top-20 finishes as Mendez Squier (21:57.8) and Rukavena (22:06.3) paced J-D.

Over in the boys Large School race at B’ville Ditre, finishing fourth in 15:54.5, was fairly close to the winning 15:48.9 from Ithaca’s Noah Hilker. Heller finished 16th in 17:14.3 as J-D had Carter get to 25th place in 17:52.4.