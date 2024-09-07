ONONDAGA COUNTY – It was left again to the trio of boys golf teams of Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool to lead everyone else into action for the 2024-25 area high school sports season.

And those two schools would face one another Tuesday afternoon at Arrowhead Golf Course, where on its new home venue C-NS Blue took control and by a 185-208 margin got it first win of the season.

Cooper Stimson shot 36 for nine holes, as did Drew Kippen, tying for top honors to pace the Northstars. There was also a tie for third as the Warriors’ Brady Michaud, shooting 37, equaled David Schmidt.

Displaying its depth, C-NS Blue had Quinn Empey and Nate Bustin both shoot 38, while Liverpool’s second-best round was a 41 from Tom Neave. Colin Avery had a 44, with Alex Kirkby and Calen Brown each posting 44.

Staying in top form on Friday afternoon, C-NS Blue went to Timber Banks and defeated Baldwinsville Red 196-207.

Kippen led with a 37, edging Bustin’s 38 and 39s from the Bees’ Jacob Penafeather and Nick Hurley. To help the Northstars get away, Stimson and Noah Raymond both posted 40s and Schmidt contributed a 41.

Before all this, C-NS Blue welcomed Fayetteville-Manlius Green for the Aug. 29 opener and lost, 196-201, to the Hornets.

Kippen and Stimson each shot 38, leading the Northstars but topped by F-M Green’s Henry Will (37) and equaled by Hugh Roddy. Schmidt shot 40 and Bustin added a 41, with three Hornets matching those totals and ahead of a 44 from Austin Clarke.

Back at Foxfire on Wednesday, Liverpool took a 202-213 defeat to B’ville Red. Brown, Rocco Alampi and Evan Retzbach each posted 42 ahead of Jake Berthoff’s 43 and Michaud’s 44, but the Bees swept the top five led by a 39 from Hurley and 40 from Brayden Sheridan along with a trio of 41s from Penafeather, A.J. Pascale and Logan Mascari.

Still at Foxfire on Thursday, the Warriors shot 213 but lost to West Genesee Gold’s 199. Retzbach’s 41 was equaled or matched by five Wildcats led by Joe Shoults (38) and Frank Barbuto (39), with Berthoff, Alampi, Avery and Logan Reissig all finishing at 43.

As for C-NS Green, it met F-M White on Aug. 29 at Greens at Beaumont, with those Hornets prevailing 211-231 as it swept the top six led by 41s from Cullen Vredenburgh and John Miller.

Tyler Belknap and Cooper Pallotta each finished with 45, with Carter Reynolds’ 46 close behind. Evan Jones put up a 47, with 48s shot by Andrew Dolson and Brian Saloski.

A day later, C-NS Green lost 200-225 to West Genseee Blue at the Wildcats’ new home course of Pine Grove. Nick Cimino shot 42, matched or equaled by five Wildcats led by Colin Straub posting 37. Jones and Saloski each shot 45, Pallotta a 46 and Belknap a 47.

Getting its first win of the season Tuesday afternoon, C-NS Green beat Syracuse City 227-263. Riley Petzoldt’s 43 trailed the 41 from Syracuse’s Andrew Towsley and equaled Josiah Brechler, but Evan Jones, shooting 44, led a sweep of the next four spots as Pallotta had a 45, Cimino shot 47 and Dolson earned a 48.