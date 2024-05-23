BOONVILLE – Though it took a bit longer than planned, the end result for each of Cazenovia’s track and field teams was the same – and quite satisfying.

The girls and boys Lakers routed the fields in the twin Section III Class B-2 championships at Adirondack High School, started on Wednesday afternoon and concluded a day later after rain and lightning caused a 24-hour halt.

When all of it was done, the Cazenovia girls had 192 points, well clear of Lowville’s second-place 118, and the boys Lakers had 148 points, nearly double that of Solvay, in second with 82.

Continuing her season-long domination of field events, Susie Pittman won the pole vault when she cleared 10 feet with fewer misses than Clinton’s Georgia Deep, Sofie Reger getting fourth place with 8 feet and Maura Phillips topping 7 feet.

In the high jump, Pittman cleared 5’2” to win, part of a 1-2-3 sweep as Meghan Mehlbaum was second with 4’10” and Reger third with 4’6”. In the triple jump, Pittman was fourth with 33’4 ½”, Reger taking seventh place with 30’11 ¼”.

Claire Marris got away in the 100 hurdles, her 15.88 seconds more than a full second ahead of the field as Caroline Mehlbaum (18.28) was sixth and Becca Brooks (18.69) ninth. Then Marris finished fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:07.83, while Mehlbaum (1:11.52) was seventh as Marris took fifth (32’3 ½”) in the triple jump.

The Lakers went 1-2 in the 400-meter dash, Izzy Stromer-Galley winning in 1:02.07 over the 1:02.73 of Alyssa Wardell as Ava Eno was sixth in 1:05.41. This came after Stromer-Galley was third in the 100-meter dash in 13.38 seconds, with Audie Spring seventh in 14.02, Wardell also getting third in the long jump with 15’5 ¾”.

Susie Pitman got her turn in the 200-meter dash, prevailing in 26.87 seconds to the 27.47 of Lowville’s Taci Smith, while in the 4×400 relay Wardell, Phillips, Reid McMurtrie and Meghan Mehlbaum tore to victory in 4:12.76, more than nine seconds ahead of the field.

Cazenovia also won the 4×400 relay. Earlier, the 4×800 quartet of Reid McMurtrie, Olivia Ruddy, Maura Phillips and Lily Kogut was second in 10:11.25, just behind Adirondack (10:09.99) as Marris, Spring, Stromer-Galley and Avery Cashatt got a close second (52.04 seconds) to Lowville (51.84) in the 4×100.

McMurtrie got second in the 800-meter run in 2:25.95 and Maura Phillips was third in 2:28.62. Kogut, seventh in the 800, added a fourth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:08.62, while Abbie Comeau (5:26.92) edged Zoey Gagne (5:26.95) for eighth place. Ruddy took eighth place in the 800.

Angela Moskovich had 1,702 points and Skye Stanford 1,552 points to get second and third, respectively, in the pentathlon behind the 1,827 of Clinton’s Eliana Bentley. Maddie Rothfeld threw the shot put 31’ ½” for fifth place.

The best illustration of Cazenovia’s depth on the boys side was the fact that it swept all three relays, starting in the 4×800, where Jake Woolbert, Eliot Comeau, Tristan Field-Bradley and Caleb Gilmore went 8:46.02 to Adirondack’s 8:52.17.

Then, in the 4×100, it was Braden Carnahan, Charlie Compeau, Wyatt Scott and Michael Harris going 44.99 seconds ahead of Holland Patent’s 45.62. Finally, in the 4×400 Harris, Comeau, Field-Bradley and Gilmore paired up and, in 3:35.98, topped Adirondack’s 3:38.02.

Comeau ran the 800 in 2:00.38 to beat Skaneateles’ Tritan Boucher (2:00.43) by five-hundredths of a second and, in the high jump, clear 6 feet to win over Judah Ossont’s second-place 5’8”, Ossont adding a fourth in the triple jump with 39’ ¼”

Field-Bradley got a win of his own in the 400 sprint, edging Adirondack’s John Hennessey, 52.69 seconds to 52.75, with Ossont (55.52) seventh before a 400 hurdles where Scott won in 59.77 to Carnahan’s 1:00.28, with Nolan Campagna seventh in 1:04.72 to go with a seventh (37’10”) in the triple jump.

Woolbert contended in the 1,600-meter run, taking second in 4:51.60 to the 4:48.67 of Hannibal’s Noah Melita, with Gilmore fifth in 5:01.54 and Will Galton (5:12.20) ninth. A day later, in the 3,000 steeplechase, Woolbert finished third in 11:15.10 and Campagna fifth in 11:46.44, with Galton seventh.

Carnahan, in 16.90 seconds, was second to Solvay’s Giovanni Cilani (16.59) in the 110 hurdles as Wyatt Scott was third in 17.19, Carnahan adding a third in the long jump with 19’11”. Harris took fifth in the 200-meter dash in 24.39.



Ethan Bury, throwing the shot put 39’4 ¼”, finished third, adding a fourth in the discus with 109’2” as Jonathan Sweet was seventh with 101’7”. Matt Tugaw was seventh (1,769 points) and Connor Hooper eighth (1,611) in the pentathlon.