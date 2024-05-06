CENTRAL NEW YORK – Helped in no small part by its dramatic win over Westhill on April 24, the Skaneateles girls lacrosse team would climb to no. 2 in last week’s state Class D rankings, behind only Long Island’s Cold Spring Harbor.

The Lakers earned its sixth win in a row last Thursday at Mexico, rolling past the Tigers 16-1 in a game where it netted 15 consecutive goals before halftime.

Paige Willard, with her five assists, set the tone as Camryn Calabro and Mara Stanton had three goals apiece. Grace Marquardt scored twice and got three assists, while Lily Kennedy and Ally Michel also had two-goal outings. Anasofia Cirincione got a goal and two assists, the other goals going to Ana Nichols and Tatum Ryan.

Then, meeting Southern Hills on Saturday afternoon, Skaneateles nearly equaled what it did with Mexico, rolling 16-2 over the Storm as, again, it pitched a first-half shutout, building a 12-0 advantage.

Willard added six more assists to give her 24 for the season, also netting two goals. Cirincione led with four goals as Stanton scored twice and got a pair of assists. Marquardt and Calabro also had two goals, single goals going to Ryan, Nichols and Claire Holden.

Westhill, for its part, was dominant last Thursday in a 20-3 win over Chittenango, seeing Rosie Mahoney and Aubrey Holowinski each gain four goals and Mahoney add four assists.

Grace Stroman and Sophia Lasher were close behind with three-goal hat tricks. Kara Rosenberger got two assists as she and Nora Fitzgerald both had two goals. Ava Lasher scored once and got three assists, with Delaney Goode adding a goal.

Meanwhile, Marcellus occupied the no. 12 spot in the state rankings and were dominant last Tuesday in a 16-4 win over Chittenango where all of the Mustangs’ stars had a key role.

Claire Card burned the Bears for five goals and added two assists. Cece Powell scored four times, adding an assist, while Avery Shute and Sophia Pilon had two goals apiece. Lauren Weidner, Adelle Aupperle and Janie Powell also converted.

A 21-6 win at Corland followed on Friday night, with 14 first-half goals and a lot of variety. Powell and Card each scored four times, Powell adding three assists as Pilon and Shute got three-goal hat tricks and Weidner added a pair of goals.

Then it was Marcellus against state Class C no. 20-ranked Indian River on Saturday afternoon, and everything reversed itself, the Mustangs falling 21-9 and unable to contain Michaela Delles, who gave IR nine goals and four assists with help from Ravan Marsell (five goals, three assists) and Allison LaMora (three goals, four assists).

Jordan-Elbridge, who entered last week 4-6, crept closer to the .500 mark when it went to Mexico and put together an impressive 13-8 victory over the Tigers.

The Eagles’ duo of Kelsey Brunelle and Brenna Tubbert outscored Mexico by themselves, Brunelle earning five goals and Tubbert four goals. The rest of the offense came from Makayla Penird and Briella Gilfus, who each scored twice.

In the first of back-to-back games on Thursday, J-E met Southern Hills and took a 16-7 defeat to the Storm, who were led by Madelyn Lund and Aliyah Mattox earning three goals apiece.

Brunelle scored three times, but she was the only Eaglers player to convert more than once. Gilfus and Evelyn Bennett both had one goal and one assist, while Penird and Charlotte Hsiao had the other goals.

Then, against Section V’s Mynderse Academy (Seneca Falls) on Friday night, the Eagles pulled out an 11-10 victory, leaning heavily on Ryleigh Gill making 13 saves.

Remaining in top form, Brunelle had four goals and two assists, while Hsiao and Zoie Karcz each scored twice. Gilfus had one goal and one assist, with Penird and Bennett also finding the net.