The American Legion was chartered by Congress on Sept. 16, 1919 to advocate for and serve the needs of military service veterans.

The Ralph Share American Legion Post 297 was formally chartered in August 1920 and stands among the earliest members of the national organization.

The post was named in honor of Ralph Cameron Share, a United States Marine serving in France.

He was wounded in action at Balleau Wood in June 1918 and killed on the Champaign front three months later while serving as a stretcher bearer.

He was just shy of his 20th birthday when he was killed in The Great War, World War I.

The French government awarded him the Crois de Guerre for his bravery in action.

On Decoration Day 1926, now known as Memorial Day, the Marcellus Veterans Monument was dedicated in a public ceremony and the names of 10 Marcellians, killed in action or died while serving, were read into the Roll of Honor.

The monument faces the Methodist Church clock tower at the intersection of West Main Street and Slocum Ave.

On each Memorial Day since, their names and the names of subsequent fallen Marcellus military veterans have been read aloud.

In its “Centennial Year plus 4”, the members of Marcellus American Legion Ralph Share Post 297 invite the public to once again join as community, to remember and honor Marcellus’ fallen military veterans.

The ceremony will include the customary parade and all of normal traditional participants.

Legion members will join once again to honor and commemorate the sacrifice of all deceased veterans.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. with the ceremony at the memorial at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27 at the Veteran’s Monument in the village center.

For severe inclement weather, we are preparing an indoor contingency plan.

The members of the Ralph Share American Legion Post will be placing an American flag on each of the graves of the military veterans in the three cemeteries in Marcellus before Memorial Day.

The post membership also held its annual Poppy Day on May 16.

Proceeds go toward supporting veteran’s programs and causes such as Syracuse Honor Flight, the Syracuse VA Medical Center, DAV programs, Clear Path for Veterans, and others.