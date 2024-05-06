CENTRAL NEW YORK – Buoyed by its dramatic overtime win over previously unbeaten Jamesville-DeWitt on April 25, the Marcellus boys lacrosse team found itself at no. 3 in the latest state Class D rankings and enjoying a week of rest before traveling this week to Homer and Jordan-Elbridge.

Skaneateles held the no. 7 state ranking and Westhill sat at no. 8 in the state poll, and both wanted to maintain their winning form, especially the Warriors since it still has a May 14 game left with the Mustangs.

But Westhill tripped up last Friday in a 12-6 defeat to Section V’s Brighton, who outscored the Warriors 7-1 in the third quarter to break open a close, low-scoring affair.

Only Jack Hayes managed to score twice, single goals going to Tom Pendergast, Owen Etoll, Andrew Mondo and Josh Gratien. Pendergast and Etoll each added an assist.

Skaneaetles was back on the field last Thursday night, and, in its only action of the week, took apart Tully 16-3. Already with a 5-1 lead through one period, the Lakers put it away with seven uanswered goals in the second quarter.

Landen Brunelle led with four goals and one assist. Charlie Carbonaro and Luke Mizro each had four points, Carbonaro scoring three times to go with a lone assist and Mizro getting two goals and two assists.

Addison Taggart also converted twice, while Sean Kerwick had a goal and two assists. Tye Kennedy got a goal and assist, with Quinn Cheney, Andrew Falkenberg and Ty Green also finding the net.

Jordan-Elbridge was at the .500 mark through the first half of its regular season, but got a high-quality win last Tuesday when, against the same Tully side Skaneateles would beat later in the week, it used a strong start to propel itself past the Black Knights 10-8.

The Eagles kept Tully off the board in the first quarter and continued building its margin, ultimately leading 8-2 by halftime, which was enough to withstand a late Black Knights rally.

Nixon Karcz led the attack, scoring four times. Brayden Kitterle had two goals, with Wyatt Werth getting a goal and two assists. Joe LaFluer had one goal and one assist as Gavin Windhausen and Casey Ryan also found the net. Austin Brunelle dazzled with 21 saves, keeping any Tully player from scoring more than twice.

It didn’t carry over into Thursday’s game with LaFayette/Onondaga, who turned back J-E 11-6. shut out in the first quarter, the Eagles fell behind 2-0 and then found itself outscored 3-2 in each of the remaining three periods.

Werth got three assists and was one of six J-E scorers to go with Karcz, LaFluer, Kitterle, Ryan and Jayden Castaldo. Carrying the Lancers’ attack, Bruce Benedict and Gaho Shenandoah each had five goals and one assist.