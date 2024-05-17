Kelly Jean Partenheimer Free passed away peacefully at home Monday, May 13, 2024, with her family by her side. Kelly was born in Peekskill, N.Y., Feb. 26, 1969. She grew up in Peekskill with her three siblings Karen, Leanne and Michelle. Kelly was always regarded for her big heart and sense of humor. Her kind heart led her to become an LPN which allowed her to care for people as a professional nurse. Kelly was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend.

She is survived by her children, Stephanie Dunleavy, Christopher Free, and Daniel Free; sisters, Karen Scannell, Leanne Burrell and Michelle Christiana; mother, Marie Knapp; grandchildren, Jack and Kolton Dunleavy; and her faithful companion Lilly the chihuahua. She was predeceased by her father, Emil Partenheimer.

Kelly’s favorite pastime was walking Lilly at the beach and listening to the waves crash against the shore. “In remembrance, life echoes the rhythm of the ocean’s waves, gently recalling the moments of struggle and serenity, forever etched in the sands of time.”

