The Skaneateles Garden Club will present “Summer’s Splendor” Garden Tour on Friday and Saturday June 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

The tour will feature five distinctive gardens and landscapes in and around the village.

Also on the tour will be the Skaneateles Garden Club sponsored Butterfly and Pollinator Garden at The Community Center, The P.J. Lemp Garden at the Barrow Art Gallery and the lovely planters at the library.

On June 14, there will be a buffet luncheon at the Skaneateles Country Club from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Luncheon tickets must be purchased in advance for $45.

Advance sale tickets for the tour will be available for $40, day of tickets will be $45.

Tickets may be purchased online thru the garden club website, at the Skaneateles Chamber of Commerce, or by sending a check to: Skaneateles Garden Club, PO Box 96 Skaneateles, NY 13152. Please include your email or phone # for conformation.

Day of the tour tickets can be purchased at the Presbyterian Church at 97 E. Genesee St.

For additional tour and ticket information go to skaneatelesgardenclub.org.

The club has a tradition of Civic involvement including, planting the crabapple trees at Austin Park, the hanging baskets in the village, the Shirley Feldman urn in Cliff Park, the planting of the garden in Cliff Memorial Park, the library plantings, the Pollinator Garden and many trees and shrubs throughout the village.

The Garden Club was established in 1931 by Mrs. George Gridley and is a member of the Federated Garden Clubs of New York State and National Garden Clubs, Inc.